Dymally International Jazz & Arts Festival Donates Tickets to Fire Victims

The Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute invites those affected by the Palisades and Eaton Canyon fires to a day of joy and celebration at the Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival on April 26, 2025. The institution has distributed 300 tickets to Palisades fire victims (100), Altadena fire victims (100) and 100 tickets to first responders.