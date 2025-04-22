Dymally International Jazz & Arts Festival Donates Tickets to Fire Victims
The Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute invites those affected by the Palisades and Eaton Canyon fires to a day of joy and celebration at the Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival on April 26, 2025. The institution has distributed 300 tickets to Palisades fire victims (100), Altadena fire victims (100) and 100 tickets to first responders.
Carson, CA, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) and the Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute are inviting those affected by the Palisades and Eaton Canyon fires to a day of joy and celebration at the Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival on April 26. The institutions have distributed 300 tickets to Palisades fire victims (100), Altadena fire victims (100) and 100 first responders.
"On behalf of President Parham and First Lady Parham, as well as the director and staff of the Dymally Institute, this donation was made to bring a moment of peace and comfort to our fellows residents following this harrowing experience,” said Dymally Institute Director Dr. Anthony Asadullah Samad.
“In past years, the festival has donated tickets to local churches and community groups. But 2025 has shown that we needed to extend love to these communities in particular, as well as the first responders that came to their aid.
“We join hands with others in the region who have put their arms around friends and loved ones in this period of trial and displacement. It's the least that we could do as part of the CSUDH family."
The 2025 Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival will take place Saturday, April 26, from 1-9 p.m. at the Dignity Health Spots Park Tennis Stadium, located on the CSUDH campus. Learn more at csudh.edu/dymally-institute/jazz-and-arts-festival/.
About California State University, Dominguez Hills
California State University, Dominguez Hills cultivates an academic community committed to justice, equity, and inclusion—one that fosters a sense of belonging and advances social mobility for our graduates. For more than five decades, we have provided knowledge, talent, and leadership to Southern California and beyond. Strategically located to bring educational pathways to underserved communities in the aftermath of the 1965 Watts Rebellion, we proudly educate many first-generation college students. Ranked first in the nation for expanding college access and increasing economic opportunities, CSUDH delivers a transformative education that is grounded in culturally sustaining practices, innovative research, creativity, and community engagement. We are dedicated to fostering students’ critical inquiry, career readiness, and passion for lifelong learning—ensuring that upon graduation, students are equipped to lead and thrive in the industries shaping the future. For more information, visit csudh.edu.
"On behalf of President Parham and First Lady Parham, as well as the director and staff of the Dymally Institute, this donation was made to bring a moment of peace and comfort to our fellows residents following this harrowing experience,” said Dymally Institute Director Dr. Anthony Asadullah Samad.
“In past years, the festival has donated tickets to local churches and community groups. But 2025 has shown that we needed to extend love to these communities in particular, as well as the first responders that came to their aid.
“We join hands with others in the region who have put their arms around friends and loved ones in this period of trial and displacement. It's the least that we could do as part of the CSUDH family."
The 2025 Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival will take place Saturday, April 26, from 1-9 p.m. at the Dignity Health Spots Park Tennis Stadium, located on the CSUDH campus. Learn more at csudh.edu/dymally-institute/jazz-and-arts-festival/.
About California State University, Dominguez Hills
California State University, Dominguez Hills cultivates an academic community committed to justice, equity, and inclusion—one that fosters a sense of belonging and advances social mobility for our graduates. For more than five decades, we have provided knowledge, talent, and leadership to Southern California and beyond. Strategically located to bring educational pathways to underserved communities in the aftermath of the 1965 Watts Rebellion, we proudly educate many first-generation college students. Ranked first in the nation for expanding college access and increasing economic opportunities, CSUDH delivers a transformative education that is grounded in culturally sustaining practices, innovative research, creativity, and community engagement. We are dedicated to fostering students’ critical inquiry, career readiness, and passion for lifelong learning—ensuring that upon graduation, students are equipped to lead and thrive in the industries shaping the future. For more information, visit csudh.edu.
Contact
Gibson Public RelationsContact
Gail Gibson
1-323-799-6266
www.mimpa.org
Gail Gibson
1-323-799-6266
www.mimpa.org
Categories