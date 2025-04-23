PAWS NY Returns to Monarch Rooftop for 2025 Barks & Blooms Benefit to Raise Money for People and Pets in Need
This year’s fundraising event, sponsored by Bond Vet, will take place on Monday, May 19, from 6:30-8:30pm, and tickets are now on sale.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY is thrilled to once again host Barks & Blooms, an annual spring benefit fundraiser supporting the organization’s mission of helping people by helping pets. This year’s event is sponsored by Fur-Ever Friend Corporate Sponsor Bond Vet.
PAWS NY is dedicated to doing everything possible to keep our city’s most vulnerable residents together with their animal companions. By providing volunteer pet care assistance to low-income older adults and those living with illness or disability, PAWS NY’s programs keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the bond that is so physically and emotionally valuable to those we serve. Volunteers walk dogs, clean litter boxes, transport pets to the vet, provide foster care in a medical emergency, and so much more.
The event, which will include drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction, will take place on Monday, May 19, from 6:30-8:30pm, at Monarch Rooftop at 71 W. 35th Street in Midtown Manhattan, with a special VIP reception from 6 to 6:30pm. Hosted by Annie Phaosawasdi of HUNT Auctioneers, the event will honor Isabel Klee and Jacob Zerhusen, two advocates who have gone above and beyond to help animals. We’re also proud to recognize Bond Vet for their generous support as a Silver Tier Sponsor. Tickets are on sale now!
● Pawsome Pal ($225): General admission to the event, including open bar, a selection of passed and stationed hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction.
● Very Important Pup ($175): All of the above, plus access to a VIP champagne reception from 6:00-6:30pm, recognition in the event slideshow, inclusion of their pet's photo in the event slideshow, and a VIP gift bag.
● Pet Tickets ($50): The venue is also dog-friendly and a limited number of Pet Tickets are available, which include a special gift bag.
“PAWS NY has grown significantly over the past few years, both in terms of services we provide and how many people and pets we’ve had the privilege to support,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “There is so much to celebrate, and we’re thrilled to have an opportunity to gather together as a community to reflect on the impact we’ve made and raise much-needed funds to continue and expand this life-changing work.”
PAWS NY is also thrilled to have a robust silent auction as part of the fundraising event, featuring items such tickets to a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen; a Loews Hotel Stay; tickets to a taping of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart; a gift package from Veronica Beard; tickets to the US Open and the American Ballet Theatre; a two hour Makeup Lesson; tickets to New York City sporting events; and much more. Auction items will be available for bidding starting on May 5, 2025.
Every dollar raised will support PAWS NY’s mission of providing services to vulnerable New Yorkers who need support caring for their pets due to the physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income older adults and individuals living with illness or disability.
As one participant describes his relationship with his four-legged companion: “I don't know how to put into words how helpful this has been to me. PAWS NY is a blessing. My pets are my only family, so PAWS helps me keep them.”
Event: Barks & Blooms Benefit & Silent Auction
Date: Monday, May 19, 2025
Time: 6:30-8:30pm
Location: Monarch Rooftop, 71 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001
Tickets + Auction: http://pawsbenefit2025.givesmart.com
Contact
Will Braithwaite
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
