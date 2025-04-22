Dr. Francesco Marrapodi, "Modern Implant Dentistry": The Bestseller on How to Improve Dental Health with Immediate-Load Implantology
Modern and Minimally Invasive Techniques to Improve Wellness and Patient Life, Between Innovation, Aesthetics and Confidence
Milano, Italy, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- There are many dental implantology techniques that dental surgeons and general dentists worldwide use daily to improve their patients’ well-being. Unfortunately, some of these techniques are particularly invasive and do not always yield the desired results. Fortunately, technology offers valuable and highly beneficial solutions.
For all professionals in the field who wish to deepen their knowledge of dental implantology, Dr. Francesco Marrapodi’s book, “Modern Implant Dentistry. Modern And Minimally Invasive Techniques To Improve Wellness And Patient Life, Between Innovation, Aesthetics And Confidence” (Bruno Editore), is released today. In this book, the author shares practical and innovative tools to enhance patients’ quality of life through immediate-load implantology.
“My book explores dental implantology, from theoretical foundations to advanced techniques, with a special focus on innovative methods such as immediate loading and digitally made juxtaosseous implants,” says Dr. Francesco Marrapodi, author of the book. “The goal is to provide a comprehensive guide that combines theory, clinical practice, and case studies to help professionals choose the best solutions.”
According to the author, it is essential to disseminate information based on clinical and scientific experience. This approach can help professionals in this field improve the quality of their treatments through advanced solutions such as modern dental implants.
“With this manual, Dr. Francesco Marrapodi shares his knowledge and expertise in dental implantology, offering a comprehensive resource for both dental professionals and interested patients,” adds Giacomo Bruno, the book’s publisher. “We can actually confirm that immediate-load implantology truly delivers valuable results for all parties involved.”
“I decided to partner with Bruno Editore due to its extensive experience in publishing technical and practical books, as well as the support it provides authors in terms of marketing and distribution,” concludes the author. “The expertise of Giacomo Bruno’s team in enhancing specialized content makes them the ideal partner for reaching an interested and qualified audience.”
The book is available on Amazon at this address: https://amzn.to/3R14CpC
Dr. Francesco Marrapodi, born in Milan in 1977, graduated in Dentistry at the University of Messina in 2002. He is focusing in Implantology and Oral Surgery, dedicating himself passionately to fixed implant rehabilitations through courses, international master’s programs, and postgraduate training. Fascinated by the dental world since the age of 12, he inherited from his family dentist a strong work ethic and attention to patient care. With experience in managing private clinics and international hospital dental departments, Dr. Marrapodi integrates innovative technologies with a strong entrepreneurial vision. Passionate about kickboxing, traveling, and fishing, he values personal and professional development through continuous education. Email: dr.marrapodi@impladentcenter.com
