"Instrumental in Rebuilding My Life" Former Client at Changes Healing Center Celebrates Success Following Addiction Treatment in Phoenix
Former patient Daniel credits Changes Healing Center for over two years of sobriety, restored family bonds, and renewed faith. With personalized care and effective strategies, the Phoenix-based drug rehab and alcohol rehab programs helped him rebuild his life, maintain employment, and move into a new home with his family.
Phoenix, AZ, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Changes Healing Center, a leading and Joint Commission-accredited provider of comprehensive addiction treatment in Phoenix, Arizona, continues to make a profound impact on the lives of those seeking recovery from alcohol and substance abuse.
Former patient Daniel recently shared his transformative journey in a review of Changes offerings, attributing his over two years of sobriety to the unwavering support and effective strategies provided by the center.
“I've been sober for over two years, thanks to the help I received from Changes,” Daniel stated. “The tools and strategies I learned through the program have been instrumental in rebuilding my life.”
Daniel's experience reflects the center's commitment to holistic healing and accessible treatment programs that take AHCCCS insurance coverage. Through personalized treatment plans for each client, Changes Healing Center addresses not only the physical aspects of addiction but also the emotional and relational challenges that underly and accompany such disorders.
“I've mended my relationships with my children, strengthened my bond with my spouse, and made significant strides towards personal growth,” Daniel shared. “I've held the same job for over two years and recently celebrated a major milestone by moving into our first home as a family.”
Changes Healing Center offers a range of services, including medically supervised detox, Phoenix inpatient residential rehab, and outpatient programs, and aftercare planning. The center's approach combines evidence-based therapies with compassionate care, ensuring that each patient receives the support needed for lasting recovery.
“Changes has been invaluable in helping me restore my connections with loved ones and rediscover my faith,” Daniel concluded.
For those in Arizona who are struggling and seeking a path to recovery, Daniel's story offers a real-world testimonial on the life-changing impact of dedicated treatment and support.
About Changes Healing Center
Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Changes Healing Center is dedicated to providing comprehensive addiction treatment services.
With a focus on individualized care, the center offers a range of programs designed to support patients through every stage of recovery.
For more information about Changes Healing Center and its services, please reach out them for a confidential call and options.
Google Business Profile Map: maps.app.goo.gl/CsaMGDi4BXTDMNzH7
Roberta Singer
(602) 691-7244
https://changeshealingcenter.com/
