It’s Boba Time and Neopets Launch Limited-Time Collaboration Featuring Themed Drinks, Collectible Stickers, and Enamel Pins

It’s Boba Time and Neopets have partnered for a limited-time collaboration, featuring two themed drinks, collectible sticker packs, and exclusive enamel pins. Available from May 2–29 at participating locations, the promotion combines nostalgic Neopian elements with handcrafted boba beverages.