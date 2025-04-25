The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale Documentary Screening Nationwide on World Channel, Monday, April 28, 2025 @ 7pm EDT
“The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale,” documentary follows urban environmentalists that have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice. In the mix of this activism is Sustainable South Bronx, a green collar jobs training program that looks at not only how one “greens” urban communities, but also the people within that community.
New York, NY, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale, is an hour-long documentary about black and brown environmentalists in New York’s South Bronx who are creating new initiatives and green spaces towards environmental and social justice in their community. The film is produced by Aardvark Alley Films and is presented and distributed nationally by American Public Television.
The film will be screening nationwide on the PBS World Channel, Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7pm ET with encore screenings on Tuesday, April 29 at 12 am and 8 am, and again on Sunday, May 4 at 4 am. The film can also be streamed free on-demand at: https://www.pbs.org/show/the-greening-of-the-bronx-an-urban-garden-tale/
Like many urban communities, the South Bronx has a widely disproportionate number of waste facilities, including waste transfer stations and sewage sludge treatment plants, as well as power plants and prisons. Public policy has saddled these residents with poor health outcomes, many areas are food deserts. With high levels of air toxicity, South Bronx is known as “Asthma Alley” due to the effects of thousands of trucks that pass through the community daily.
The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale, follows trainees and team leaders at a green jobs training program called Sustainable South Bronx (SSBx) as they work to create a better neighborhood and a livable, thriving community space. SSBx provides training and certifications for careers in green construction and maintenance, building mechanics, energy auditing, hazardous waste removal and more. They are part of a larger grassroots activist community in the Bronx working on many fronts for environmental, social and economic justice in the Bronx.
“Too often, urban communities are excluded from the processes and public policy decisions that determine the future of their community to the detriment of the community,” said Director Savanna Washington. “The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale, shows how SSBx rebuffs this stereotype and offers viable, citizen-led solutions that can be applied to other urban areas around the country.”
About Aardvark Alley Films LLC
Aardvark Alley Films LLC is an independent film production company founded by filmmaker Savanna Washington. In talking about her company’s work Savanna says, “Aardvark Alley Films is where film meets activism for a better world. Film and media provide us a unique space to either create divides or build bridges towards one another. At Aardvark Alley Films, we choose the work of building bridges.”
About Savanna Washington
Savanna received her M.F.A. in Directing from City College in New York. While attending City College she was awarded a Colin Powell Graduate Fellowship, the first filmmaker to be honored. As a community activist and educator, Savanna has used her life to effect change. Ms. Washington has over 20 years of experience as a writer, director, educator, and activist.
About American Public Television
American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S.
The film will be screening nationwide on the PBS World Channel, Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7pm ET with encore screenings on Tuesday, April 29 at 12 am and 8 am, and again on Sunday, May 4 at 4 am. The film can also be streamed free on-demand at: https://www.pbs.org/show/the-greening-of-the-bronx-an-urban-garden-tale/
Like many urban communities, the South Bronx has a widely disproportionate number of waste facilities, including waste transfer stations and sewage sludge treatment plants, as well as power plants and prisons. Public policy has saddled these residents with poor health outcomes, many areas are food deserts. With high levels of air toxicity, South Bronx is known as “Asthma Alley” due to the effects of thousands of trucks that pass through the community daily.
The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale, follows trainees and team leaders at a green jobs training program called Sustainable South Bronx (SSBx) as they work to create a better neighborhood and a livable, thriving community space. SSBx provides training and certifications for careers in green construction and maintenance, building mechanics, energy auditing, hazardous waste removal and more. They are part of a larger grassroots activist community in the Bronx working on many fronts for environmental, social and economic justice in the Bronx.
“Too often, urban communities are excluded from the processes and public policy decisions that determine the future of their community to the detriment of the community,” said Director Savanna Washington. “The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale, shows how SSBx rebuffs this stereotype and offers viable, citizen-led solutions that can be applied to other urban areas around the country.”
About Aardvark Alley Films LLC
Aardvark Alley Films LLC is an independent film production company founded by filmmaker Savanna Washington. In talking about her company’s work Savanna says, “Aardvark Alley Films is where film meets activism for a better world. Film and media provide us a unique space to either create divides or build bridges towards one another. At Aardvark Alley Films, we choose the work of building bridges.”
About Savanna Washington
Savanna received her M.F.A. in Directing from City College in New York. While attending City College she was awarded a Colin Powell Graduate Fellowship, the first filmmaker to be honored. As a community activist and educator, Savanna has used her life to effect change. Ms. Washington has over 20 years of experience as a writer, director, educator, and activist.
About American Public Television
American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S.
Contact
Aardvark Alley FilmsContact
Savanna Washington
212-652-1678
AardvarkAlleyFilms.com
Savanna Washington
212-652-1678
AardvarkAlleyFilms.com
Categories