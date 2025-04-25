The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale Documentary Screening Nationwide on World Channel, Monday, April 28, 2025 @ 7pm EDT

“The Greening of the Bronx: An Urban Garden Tale,” documentary follows urban environmentalists that have joined together to change the landscape, redefining what “greening” is to include environmental, social, and economic justice. In the mix of this activism is Sustainable South Bronx, a green collar jobs training program that looks at not only how one “greens” urban communities, but also the people within that community.