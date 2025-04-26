From Stage to Storytime: Childress Ink Welcomes Author Steven Jeffery
Atlas Genius Musician Makes Literary Debut with Rhyming Picture Book for Young Readers
Grand Rapids, MI, April 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Childress Ink proudly announces the signing of Steven Jeffery, musician, songwriter, and now children’s book author. Best known as a founding member of the Australian alternative rock band Atlas Genius, Jeffery brings his lyrical artistry and creative heart to young readers with a debut rhyming picture book already making waves behind the scenes.
Atlas Genius rose to fame with the global hit Trojans, a debut single that propelled the band into international tours with acts like Imagine Dragons and appearances at major festivals including Lollapalooza and Firefly. As of December 2024, the band counts over 453,000 monthly Spotify listeners and is currently recording a live album while developing new music for an upcoming release.
“It’s rare when a book comes across my desk that feels instantly ready for publication,” says Kim Childress, founder of Childress Ink and literary agent for the project. “I fell in love with Steven’s manuscript immediately. His work as a musician for Atlas Genius perfectly complements his ability to write lyrical, engaging stories for young readers—and this book is just the beginning.”
Steven Jeffery’s writing reflects the same soul and rhythm found in his music
—
sparkling with imagination, wonder, and emotional connection. When not writing or performing, Steven explores the natural beauty and wildlife of Australia, which often inspires his storytelling.
This debut marks an exciting new chapter for Jeffery as he brings his multifaceted creativity to the world of children’s books.
About Steven Jeffery:
Steven Jeffery is a multifaceted creator — musician, songwriter, and storyteller —best known as a founding member of Atlas Genius, the Australian alternative rock band behind the global hit Trojans. The debut single charted worldwide, propelling the band into extensive tours with acts like Imagine Dragons and performances at major festivals such as Lollapalooza and Firefly. As of December 2024, Atlas Genius boasts approximately 453,980 monthly Spotify listeners. Following their 2024 U.S. tour, the band its newest album, End of the Tunnel.
As a children’s author, he channels the same creativity and emotional resonance that define his songs, crafting stories that ignite young imaginations. When not writing or performing, Steven explores the Australian landscape, finding inspiration in its wildlife and culture. Follow Steven Jeffery on Instagram @StevenRJeffery and find Atlas Genius on Spotify and all streaming channels.
About Childress Ink
Childress Ink is a literary agency and editorial services company that supports creators in every stage of publishing. Founded by longtime children’s book editor and author Kim Childress, Childress Ink champions bold voices, diverse creators, and stories with heart. From concept to contract, the Ink team brings decades of experience in traditional publishing, retail, and media to help authors thrive in today’s literary landscape. Learn more at ChildressInk.com.
Contact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
