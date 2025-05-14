SeaGaugeG4™ Vessel Analog Gateway Adds Direct Apple Watch Support via Latest NMEAremote iOS Update
Marine vessel analog sensor gateway adds new embedded HTTP server functions to support iOS app NMEAremote 3.0 Apple Watch connectivity for direct live instrument displays.
Brookings, OR, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In collaboration with marine iOS developer zapfware, creator of the iPhone/iPad real-time data dashboard app NMEAremote, SeaGaugeG4™ now supports direct to Apple Watch connections with its new embedded HTTP data server and latest firmware update.
NMEAremote has long provided NMEA 0183/2000 devices with iPhone/iPad large view numerical displays and now adds Apple Watch and remote cloud-base services with version 3.0. Navigation, weather, and vessel data are easily accessed from on-board gateways or remotely using standard internet services. Several new features allow NMEAremote to connect to local data sources or cloud services for off-site storage, analysis and display. In addition, live remote viewing of vessel data is supported via the new Apple Watch and HelmSmart-Remote™ cloud services.
The Wearables options in the iPhone app supports pairing a Apple Watch for shared data visualization or configuring the Apple Watch as a completely stand alone display device. Once configured via the iPhone app, Apple watch can directly request live data from an on-board SeaGaugeG4 WIFI gateway or remotely from the new HelmSmart-Remote™ HTTPS service. “By adding a NMEAremote compatible HTTP server to SeaGaugeG4, we have enabled Apple Watch to become a virtual MFD with complete vessel monitionig support,” said Joe Burke CTO for Chetco Digital Instruments. “With Apple Watch’s Cellular option, remote monitoring is now available almost anywhere,” he added.
NMEAremote provides a full graphical interface to vessel Weather Stations, Smart Transducers, Navigation, Engines, Tanks, Batteries, and more. Custom layouts are quickly arranged to organize data in multiple views accessed by intuitive “swipe” gestures. Sophisticated graphics show Apparent Wind angle and speed in fluid animation both on-board and remotely. With native support for HelmSmart.net Cloud services, users can monitor multiple weather stations in different locations from a single app using existing internet connections.
NMEAremote running on an iPhone or iPad can access NMEA 0183/2000 bus data via SeaGaugeG4’s embedded TCP server or directly from HelmSmart-Remote™ cloud services while the Apple Watch app can utilize either direct local HTTP or remote HTTPS communication protocols for graphic visualizations.
HelmSmart.net offers direct communication with vessel sensors and instrument systems by leveraging already installed networks via its SeaGaugeG4 WIFI Gateways and provides internet access using established on-board equipment. Data is can be uploaded directly to HelmSmart.net cloud servers for storage and retrieval using advanced search engine technology and Web APIs. With HelmSmart.net, clients can access both stored and live data using NMEAremote for charting, mapping, tracking, graphs, alerts, and reports.
HelmSmart™ is designed to simplify access to vessel network data by creating a common format for all sensors like fluid tanks, batteries, bilge levels, engines, weather, compass, sonar and more. Existing networks are supported including Ethernet, CAN Bus (J19), Wi-Fi, NMEA 2000 and NMEA 0183. SeaSmart Gateways provide the physical interface from vessel to cloud while HelmSmart™ provides the client visual interface. HelmSmart is compatible with other vendor protocols and equipment including Garmin, Navico (Lowrance/Simrad/B&G), Raymarine, Humminbird, Maretron, and Actisense. Once data reaches the HelmSmart cloud, it does not matter where it came from.
All that is required to start using the HelmSmart™ service is a SeaSmart enabled Gateway and internet connection. SeaSmart adapters can access the internet directly via WiFi hotspots, Cellular networks, Satellite, cable modems, and Ethernet. If no connection is available, SeaSmart will record data to local SD memory and can be later uploaded to the HelmSmart servers using built-in browser interface or the new NMEAremote app. The SD memory cards can hold over a years’ worth of data and can be removed for manual upload. Data can be also uploaded directly from any PC/Laptop with an internet connection and network gateway such as a NMEA 2000 to USB adapter from Chetco Digital or Active Research. SeaGaugeG4™ products are available to convert up 24 sensor outputs directly to PushSmart™ Protocol and send directly to HelmSmart servers without requiring a full on-board network.
NMEAremote 3.0 (www.zapfware.de) is available for download from the Apple AppStore. Please contact vendors directly for availability and pricing All apps are for iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch only.
For information on all apps that support PushSmart™ and HelmSmart™ technologies, visit the SeaSmart.net website at http://www.seasmart.net/marine-wireless-networking-WebSites.html.
For further information on HelmSmart visit www.HelmSmart.com, guests can access the live site at www.HemSmart.net and view actual sample data. SeaSmart.net products are available directly on-line at www.seasmart.net and www.digitalmarinegauges.com. Gateway pricing starts at $395 for NMEA2000/USB/Serial and $595 for the 24 function SeaGaugeG4 analog WIFI/NMEA 2000 gateway.
For more information on SeaSmart.Net™ visit www.seasmart.net. For SeaGauge™, and other Chetco Digital Instruments products, and where to buy, see their website at www.digitalmarinegauges.com.
Joe Burke
Phone: 541 469 4783
E-Mail: sales@seasmart.net
Web: https://digitalmarinegauges.com/press/
1340 Winchuck River Rd., Brookings, OR 97415
NMEAremote has long provided NMEA 0183/2000 devices with iPhone/iPad large view numerical displays and now adds Apple Watch and remote cloud-base services with version 3.0. Navigation, weather, and vessel data are easily accessed from on-board gateways or remotely using standard internet services. Several new features allow NMEAremote to connect to local data sources or cloud services for off-site storage, analysis and display. In addition, live remote viewing of vessel data is supported via the new Apple Watch and HelmSmart-Remote™ cloud services.
The Wearables options in the iPhone app supports pairing a Apple Watch for shared data visualization or configuring the Apple Watch as a completely stand alone display device. Once configured via the iPhone app, Apple watch can directly request live data from an on-board SeaGaugeG4 WIFI gateway or remotely from the new HelmSmart-Remote™ HTTPS service. “By adding a NMEAremote compatible HTTP server to SeaGaugeG4, we have enabled Apple Watch to become a virtual MFD with complete vessel monitionig support,” said Joe Burke CTO for Chetco Digital Instruments. “With Apple Watch’s Cellular option, remote monitoring is now available almost anywhere,” he added.
NMEAremote provides a full graphical interface to vessel Weather Stations, Smart Transducers, Navigation, Engines, Tanks, Batteries, and more. Custom layouts are quickly arranged to organize data in multiple views accessed by intuitive “swipe” gestures. Sophisticated graphics show Apparent Wind angle and speed in fluid animation both on-board and remotely. With native support for HelmSmart.net Cloud services, users can monitor multiple weather stations in different locations from a single app using existing internet connections.
NMEAremote running on an iPhone or iPad can access NMEA 0183/2000 bus data via SeaGaugeG4’s embedded TCP server or directly from HelmSmart-Remote™ cloud services while the Apple Watch app can utilize either direct local HTTP or remote HTTPS communication protocols for graphic visualizations.
HelmSmart.net offers direct communication with vessel sensors and instrument systems by leveraging already installed networks via its SeaGaugeG4 WIFI Gateways and provides internet access using established on-board equipment. Data is can be uploaded directly to HelmSmart.net cloud servers for storage and retrieval using advanced search engine technology and Web APIs. With HelmSmart.net, clients can access both stored and live data using NMEAremote for charting, mapping, tracking, graphs, alerts, and reports.
HelmSmart™ is designed to simplify access to vessel network data by creating a common format for all sensors like fluid tanks, batteries, bilge levels, engines, weather, compass, sonar and more. Existing networks are supported including Ethernet, CAN Bus (J19), Wi-Fi, NMEA 2000 and NMEA 0183. SeaSmart Gateways provide the physical interface from vessel to cloud while HelmSmart™ provides the client visual interface. HelmSmart is compatible with other vendor protocols and equipment including Garmin, Navico (Lowrance/Simrad/B&G), Raymarine, Humminbird, Maretron, and Actisense. Once data reaches the HelmSmart cloud, it does not matter where it came from.
All that is required to start using the HelmSmart™ service is a SeaSmart enabled Gateway and internet connection. SeaSmart adapters can access the internet directly via WiFi hotspots, Cellular networks, Satellite, cable modems, and Ethernet. If no connection is available, SeaSmart will record data to local SD memory and can be later uploaded to the HelmSmart servers using built-in browser interface or the new NMEAremote app. The SD memory cards can hold over a years’ worth of data and can be removed for manual upload. Data can be also uploaded directly from any PC/Laptop with an internet connection and network gateway such as a NMEA 2000 to USB adapter from Chetco Digital or Active Research. SeaGaugeG4™ products are available to convert up 24 sensor outputs directly to PushSmart™ Protocol and send directly to HelmSmart servers without requiring a full on-board network.
NMEAremote 3.0 (www.zapfware.de) is available for download from the Apple AppStore. Please contact vendors directly for availability and pricing All apps are for iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch only.
For information on all apps that support PushSmart™ and HelmSmart™ technologies, visit the SeaSmart.net website at http://www.seasmart.net/marine-wireless-networking-WebSites.html.
For further information on HelmSmart visit www.HelmSmart.com, guests can access the live site at www.HemSmart.net and view actual sample data. SeaSmart.net products are available directly on-line at www.seasmart.net and www.digitalmarinegauges.com. Gateway pricing starts at $395 for NMEA2000/USB/Serial and $595 for the 24 function SeaGaugeG4 analog WIFI/NMEA 2000 gateway.
For more information on SeaSmart.Net™ visit www.seasmart.net. For SeaGauge™, and other Chetco Digital Instruments products, and where to buy, see their website at www.digitalmarinegauges.com.
Joe Burke
Phone: 541 469 4783
E-Mail: sales@seasmart.net
Web: https://digitalmarinegauges.com/press/
1340 Winchuck River Rd., Brookings, OR 97415
Contact
Chetco DigitalContact
Joe Burke
541-661-2051
www.chetcodigital.com
www.digitalmarinegages.com
Joe Burke
541-661-2051
www.chetcodigital.com
www.digitalmarinegages.com
Multimedia
SeaGaugeG4 Apple Watch Configuration
Configuration guide for using NMEAremote to connect Apple Watch to SeaGaugeG4 for live vessel data display.
Categories