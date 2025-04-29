From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Salt Lake City, UT, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while strengthening its local service capabilities.
As part of Hartung’s ongoing mission to be the preferred glass solutions provider in North America, the Salt Lake City facility’s transformation includes significant upgrades in manufacturing technology, sustainability initiatives, and employee experience enhancements.
Key Highlights of the 2025 Transformation:
Expanded Capabilities – New fabrication capabilities will allow the facility to produce an even wider range of high-performance glass solutions for both commercial and residential projects, serving the growing needs of glazing contractors, installers, architects, builders, and designers.
Advanced Manufacturing Technology – The integration of state-of-the-art glass processing equipment will increase production capacity, improve precision, and reduce lead times, ensuring faster and more reliable service for customers.
Sustainability Initiatives – Hartung continues to prioritize eco-friendly solutions with energy-efficient machinery, enhanced recycling programs, and sustainable material sourcing to minimize the environmental impact of operations.
Employee-Centric Improvements – Modernized workspaces, enhanced safety measures, and comprehensive training programs will create a more efficient and rewarding work environment for Hartung team members.
“Our Salt Lake City transformation is more than just an upgrade — it’s a commitment to our customers, employees, and the future of the glass industry,” said Nick D Sciola, CEO at Hartung Glass Industries. “By investing in cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, we’re ensuring that our customers receive the best products and services possible.”
“This transformation represents a huge leap forward for our team here in Salt Lake City,” added Douglas Kipper, General Manager at Hartung Salt Lake City. “We’re proud to be part of a company that values both innovation and its people. The upgrades will help us better serve our community and provide an even safer, more efficient workplace for our employees.”
With these enhanced capabilities, Hartung is positioned to serve as a true one-stop shop for any glass need — commercial or residential. Whether it's a large-scale architectural installation or a custom home renovation, customers can now rely on Hartung for faster turnarounds, more integrated services, and a seamless experience from design to delivery. This consolidation of expertise and production under one roof not only streamlines procurement but also reduces overall project timelines and costs.
The 2025 transformation of the Salt Lake City facility is part of Hartung’s broader initiative to enhance local service while leveraging its national expertise. With eight manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, Hartung continues to lead the industry in high-quality, customized glass solutions.
For more information on Hartung Glass Industries and the Salt Lake City transformation, please visit Hartung-Glass.com.
About Hartung Glass Industries
Hartung Glass Industries is a leading glass manufacturer dedicated to providing high-quality, custom glass solutions with a focus on customer service and innovation. With over 100 years of experience, Hartung operates eight manufacturing facilities across North America, delivering excellence in architectural, shower, security, and specialty glass products.
As part of Hartung’s ongoing mission to be the preferred glass solutions provider in North America, the Salt Lake City facility’s transformation includes significant upgrades in manufacturing technology, sustainability initiatives, and employee experience enhancements.
Key Highlights of the 2025 Transformation:
Expanded Capabilities – New fabrication capabilities will allow the facility to produce an even wider range of high-performance glass solutions for both commercial and residential projects, serving the growing needs of glazing contractors, installers, architects, builders, and designers.
Advanced Manufacturing Technology – The integration of state-of-the-art glass processing equipment will increase production capacity, improve precision, and reduce lead times, ensuring faster and more reliable service for customers.
Sustainability Initiatives – Hartung continues to prioritize eco-friendly solutions with energy-efficient machinery, enhanced recycling programs, and sustainable material sourcing to minimize the environmental impact of operations.
Employee-Centric Improvements – Modernized workspaces, enhanced safety measures, and comprehensive training programs will create a more efficient and rewarding work environment for Hartung team members.
“Our Salt Lake City transformation is more than just an upgrade — it’s a commitment to our customers, employees, and the future of the glass industry,” said Nick D Sciola, CEO at Hartung Glass Industries. “By investing in cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, we’re ensuring that our customers receive the best products and services possible.”
“This transformation represents a huge leap forward for our team here in Salt Lake City,” added Douglas Kipper, General Manager at Hartung Salt Lake City. “We’re proud to be part of a company that values both innovation and its people. The upgrades will help us better serve our community and provide an even safer, more efficient workplace for our employees.”
With these enhanced capabilities, Hartung is positioned to serve as a true one-stop shop for any glass need — commercial or residential. Whether it's a large-scale architectural installation or a custom home renovation, customers can now rely on Hartung for faster turnarounds, more integrated services, and a seamless experience from design to delivery. This consolidation of expertise and production under one roof not only streamlines procurement but also reduces overall project timelines and costs.
The 2025 transformation of the Salt Lake City facility is part of Hartung’s broader initiative to enhance local service while leveraging its national expertise. With eight manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, Hartung continues to lead the industry in high-quality, customized glass solutions.
For more information on Hartung Glass Industries and the Salt Lake City transformation, please visit Hartung-Glass.com.
About Hartung Glass Industries
Hartung Glass Industries is a leading glass manufacturer dedicated to providing high-quality, custom glass solutions with a focus on customer service and innovation. With over 100 years of experience, Hartung operates eight manufacturing facilities across North America, delivering excellence in architectural, shower, security, and specialty glass products.
Contact
Hartung Glass IndustriesContact
Heather Rogers
(800) 552-2227
Hartung-Glass.com
Heather Rogers
(800) 552-2227
Hartung-Glass.com
Categories