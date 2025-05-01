AirLife Launches Innovative Device for ARM Repair
Grand Rapids, MI, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has launched the MYOTouch Muscle Stimulator, the only FDA cleared muscle stimulator for Posterior Sagittal Anorectoplasty (PSARP) and laparoscopic repair of anorectal malformations (ARM), from birth through adolescence. The MYOTouch Muscle Stimulator will be featured at the annual American Pediatric Surgical Association (APSA) meeting in Montreal, Canada on May 7-9, 2025.
The MYOTouch Muscle Stimulator provides precise muscle stimulation to aid surgeons in accurately identifying muscles essential for successful anorectal reconstructions. By improving the precision of the procedure, MYOTouch could help enhance surgical outcomes, supporting better patient recovery and function. This unique device fills a critical gap in pediatric care, offering unmatched reliability for complex reconstructive surgeries such as PSARP and laparoscopic repair of anorectal malformations. Anorectal malformations (ARM) are one of the most challenging congenital malformations in pediatric surgery. According to the National Institutes of Health, US Department of Health and Human Services, about one in every 5,000 neonates is born with an anorectal malformation.
AirLife has partnered with Dr. Philip Frykman, MD, PhD, MBA, FACS, FAAP, pediatric surgeon, to develop the MYOTouch Muscle Stimulator. Dr. Frykman is an internationally recognized leader in the field of pediatric surgery, whose research has improved the diagnosis and surgical treatment of anorectal malformations. Dr. Frykman is one of the founders of Global Pediatric Surgical Technology and Education Project (GPSTEP), an organization working to bring MYOTouch to pediatric surgeons in developing countries and underserved populations. AirLife will be donating a portion of proceeds from MYOTouch purchases plus devices to GPSTEP to support distribution of MYOTouch Muscles Stimulators to pediatric surgeons in underserved communities.
According to Dr. Phllip Frykman, he and his colleagues “…formed a partnership with AirLife, whose leadership shared the vision to create MYOTouch, an affordable muscle stimulator for pediatric patients in the United States. The close collaboration of GPSTEP’s clinical expertise combined with AirLife's extraordinary design team, engineering capability and commitment to pediatric patients brought this product to fruition.”
AirLife is proud to be instrumental in the development of MYOTouch, as expressed by Adam Preisach, Executive VP of Marketing of AirLife, “Our partnership with Dr. Frykman and his colleagues has truly illuminated a unique medical need that AirLife can positively impact. MYOTouch fills a critical gap in pediatric surgical care. This FDA approved device can help support the effective repair of anorectal malformations in babies and young children, and ultimately, can help improve the quality of life for families around the globe. AirLife is grateful to have collaborated with Dr. Frykman and GPSTEP on the development of MYOTouch.”
About Global Pediatric Surgical Technology and Education Project (GPSTEP)
GPSTEP is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Irvine, California whose mission is to provide quality, affordable surgical equipment, and education to pediatric surgeons around the world.
About AirLife
AirLife is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. AirLife’s product portfolio spans the continuum of care from first responders to hospitals and home care, with safety, patient comfort and clinical performance in mind. AirLife’s comprehensive portfolio of trusted anesthesia products and respiratory care include premier brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™ and Vital Signs™. Currently, AirLife has over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space, providing comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversions -- supported by a world-class Quality Management System. Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare investment firm, acquired a majority ownership stake in AirLife in 2021.
