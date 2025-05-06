iRizq.com Launches as a Gateway to the Ummah Economy: Empowering Halal Businesses and Ethical Earning for All
iRizq.com is now live, a platform supporting halal businesses and ethical earning through the Ummah Economy. It offers tools for business growth, financial literacy, and a premium directory for greater visibility. Open to anyone committed to ethical practices, it also features a free eBook: Ummah Economy: A Game Changer for Muslim Communities.
Mansfield, MA, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, the launch of iRizq.com marks a major step forward in building the Ummah Economy, a values-driven movement to strengthen communities through halal business, ethical commerce, and financial empowerment.
iRizq.com is an online platform designed to support halal businesses; enterprises that align with Islamic ethical principles such as honesty, transparency, and fair dealing. While rooted in Islamic values, the platform is open to anyone committed to doing business ethically and responsibly, regardless of background or faith.
The site offers a powerful combination of tools, resources, and exposure for businesses that want to grow in a values-aligned ecosystem. This includes a premium business directory, Islamic finance education, practical growth strategies, and promotional opportunities for brands that uphold halal standards.
“We believe the economic strength of the Ummah begins with ethical collaboration,” said Sarfaraz Nasir co-founder of iRizq.com.
“iRizq.com isn’t just for Muslims, it’s for anyone who believes in doing business with integrity. By supporting halal businesses, we can build a more just, compassionate, and sustainable economy for everyone.”
To coincide with the launch, iRizq.com is offering a free downloadable eBook titled “Ummah Economy: A Game Changer For Muslim Communities,” a practical introduction to the concept, how it works, and how individuals and businesses can participate in this movement toward ethical prosperity.
Whether you’re a business owner, professional, or conscious consumer, iRizq.com invites you to be part of a growing movement that places values at the heart of commerce.
Explore the platform and download the free eBook at www.iRizq.com.
Contact
iRizq CorporationContact
Sarfaraz Nasir
774-849-0446
https://www.irizq.com
