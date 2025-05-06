iRizq.com Launches as a Gateway to the Ummah Economy: Empowering Halal Businesses and Ethical Earning for All

iRizq.com is now live, a platform supporting halal businesses and ethical earning through the Ummah Economy. It offers tools for business growth, financial literacy, and a premium directory for greater visibility. Open to anyone committed to ethical practices, it also features a free eBook: Ummah Economy: A Game Changer for Muslim Communities.