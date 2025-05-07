Life West Helps Defeat Montana HB929, Upholding Chiropractic Integrity
Life Chiropractic College West played a pivotal role in the defeat of Montana House Bill 929 (HB929), a controversial proposal that sought to grant chiropractors the authority to prescribe medication. The bill was effectively killed on the final day of Montana’s legislative session, preserving the drug-free foundation of the chiropractic profession.
Life Chiropractic College West played a pivotal role in the defeat of Montana House Bill 929 (HB929), a controversial proposal that sought to grant chiropractors the authority to prescribe medication. The bill was effectively killed on the final day of Montana's legislative session, preserving the drug-free foundation of the chiropractic profession.
Despite advancing through early stages of the legislature, HB929 failed in multiple committees and was ultimately abandoned on Wednesday, April 24, when it was not brought to the floor for a final vote during a procedural “blast motion.”
Throughout the process, Life West stood at the forefront of opposition. College President Dr. Ron Oberstein, alongside several Life West alumni, provided critical testimony before both the House and Senate. Dr. Oberstein testified twice, clearly articulating the philosophical and practical concerns raised by expanding chiropractic scope to include pharmaceutical rights.
“As the world’s largest natural, drug-free health profession, chiropractic must remain rooted in its unique identity,” said Dr. Ron Oberstein, who testified twice before the Montana legislature in opposition to HB929. “Having the opportunity to speak directly to lawmakers about the risks of introducing prescription rights was critical. This bill threatened to blur the lines between chiropractic and medicine in a way that could compromise both patient trust and professional clarity.”
Life West alumni Dr. Austin Davis, Dr. Brandon Blank, Dr. Scott Matz, Dr. Hugo Gibson, Dr. Don Gibson, and Dr. C. Claude Basler—along with countless other Montana chiropractors and their patients—were steadfast in reaching out to legislators to help defeat this bill. Chiropractors from across the country joined in to defend the sacred heritage of the profession, offering their support through testimony or by contacting Montana lawmakers directly.
The bill was met with strong opposition from leading chiropractic organizations and professionals who remain committed to preserving chiropractic as a non-pharmaceutical healing profession. Life West’s involvement helped ensure those voices were heard at the highest levels of legislative debate.
The defeat of HB929 represents a significant victory for the chiropractic profession and a reaffirmation of its core principles.
Life Chiropractic College West remains dedicated to educating doctors of chiropractic who are deeply rooted in service, natural health, and the foundational philosophy of the profession. The college extends its sincere thanks to the many alumni, advocates, and Montana lawmakers who stood in defense of chiropractic’s integrity.
About Life Chiropractic College West
Founded in 1981, Life Chiropractic College West is a leading institution dedicated to educating and training chiropractic professionals. With campuses in the San Francisco Bay Area, California and Bellevue, Nebraska, the college is focused on ensuring students graduate as practice-ready chiropractors, anchored by the school’s ethos of Lasting Purpose: To Give, To Do, To Love, To Serve. The “Life West Advantage,” includes its Clinically Inspired Curriculum, which emphasizes increased hands-on experience, Early Clinical Experience, Global Service Trip Initiatives, and its industry leading Chiropractic Preceptorship Program. Life West offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree along with a Masters of Science and Diagnostic Imaging (MSDI), and operates one of the most advanced chiropractic health centers in the country.
