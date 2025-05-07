When Tools Become Drivers of Innovation: Outillage Placide Mathieu Equips the ÉTS OMER 13 Club to Reach the Pinnacle of Underwater Engineering
Beloeil, Canada, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the demanding world of cutting-edge engineering, every detail counts. For the OMER 13 team at the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), which specializes in the design of human-powered submarines, access to high-performance tools is not a luxury, but a necessity. Thanks to the discreet but decisive support of Outillage Placide Mathieu and Milwaukee, these future engineers have been able to push the boundaries of innovation.
A collaboration born from a concrete need
It all began when the members of the OMER club identified a critical lack of suitable tools and effective solutions for storing and transporting their equipment. Seeking partners who shared their values, they established a natural connection with Milwaukee and Outillage Placide Mathieu, giving rise to a partnership based on commitment and excellence.
"At Outillage Placide Mathieu, we firmly believe that supporting the next generation also means investing in the future of Quebec know-how. Providing the right tools to the right people, at the right time—that's where innovation becomes tangible." - Olivier Rocheleau, Business Development Director, Outillage Placide Mathieu
Tools for Performance
The support of Outillage Placide Mathieu, in partnership with Milwaukee, has transformed the daily life of the OMER 13 team. Notable contributions include:
Increased efficiency: Milwaukee's modular Packout systems have revolutionized the organization and transportation of equipment, significantly reducing preparation and response times.
Improved safety: The introduction of Milwaukee's high-performance electric handling tools has reduced the risks associated with physical exertion and dangerous handling.
Versatility in the field: The modularity of Milwaukee equipment allows for rapid adaptation to changing needs, both in the workshop and during competitions.
Professionalized approach: Working with quality Milwaukee tools strengthens the team's credibility and simulates a real-life professional environment.
"This partnership goes far beyond simple sponsorship. It gives us the means to work with rigor, safety, and efficiency, just like in a real company. It's a privilege that propels us at every level." - Gabriel Bussière, co-captain, OMER 13 Club
Shared values for a promising future
Outillage Placide Mathieu fully identifies with the values that drive the OMER 13 team: commitment, mutual support, fun, excellence, and customer satisfaction. This partnership perfectly illustrates how a company can, with kindness and discretion, contribute to the training of the next generation of engineers.
Heading for the International Submarine Races
Building on these advances, the OMER 13 team is preparing to proudly represent ÉTS at the International Submarine Races in Maryland, a renowned competition bringing together 19 teams from four countries. This 100-meter straight-line sprint is an opportunity for these students to demonstrate their expertise and the effectiveness of their prototype, the result of hard work and unwavering support.
Contact
Marie Desjardins
1-450-467-3565
https://www.placide.com/en
Omer project
Gabriel Bussiere, Co-Captain
gabriel.bussiere.1@ens.etsmtl.ca
+418 717-7235
www.clubomerets.com
www.facebook.com/OmerETS
www.youtube.com/@omerets3335
www.instagram.com/omer_ets
www.linkedin.com/company/omer-sous-marin-à-propulsion-hum
