OrbitsEdge Partners with Above Space to Revolutionize Space Computing
OrbitsEdge and Above: Orbital Inc. partner to deploy the Edge1 radiation-shielded computing platform on the Prometheus SparkTM mission, set for Q1 2026. Edge1 enables real-time sensor data processing in orbit, enhancing decision-making and reducing ground reliance. The mission tests Edge1 for future use, supporting OrbitsEdge’s commercial goals via Above’s Prototype to Product program. Edge1’s dual systems ensure reliability in space.
Huntsville, AL, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OrbitsEdge has partnered with Above: Orbital Inc. to deploy its Edge1 radiation-shielded computational platform payload on the upcoming Prometheus Spark mission. This collaboration represents a key milestone for both companies, enabling OrbitsEdge’s computing solutions to be tested in space.
The Edge1 platform, integrated into Above’s Prometheus spacecraft, will enable real-time sensor data processing in orbit. This capability supports faster decision-making and reduces reliance on ground-based systems. The mission will also serve as a testing ground to refine Edge1’s design for future applications.
“OrbitsEdge’s Edge1 platform is a game-changer for space-based computing,” said Rick Ward, CEO of OrbitsEdge. “By partnering with Above Space, we’re accelerating our ability to scale our platform to larger data centers on orbit, process and analyze vast amounts of sensor data in real-time.”
By leveraging the capabilities of the Prometheus spacecraft, ABOVE will provide a testing environment for OrbitsEdge’s Edge1 platform, helping refine its design for future missions and ensure the highest level of performance. The partnership also marks an important milestone in supporting OrbitsEdge’s commercial efforts, with plans to generate revenue streams through the Above’s Prototype to Product program. This collaboration represents significant growth opportunities for both ABOVE and OrbitsEdge.
“We’re pleased to partner with OrbitsEdge on this mission,” said Rhonda Stevenson, CEO of Above. “Our program is designed to accelerate space-based technologies, and we’re proud to support OrbitsEdge’s objectives.”
The Edge1 by OrbitsEdge features two redundant systems each containing a Central Processing Unit, Arithmetic Logic Units, Neural Processing Unit, Internal memory, External Storage, and radiation shielding. This robust architecture ensures reliable operation in space.
The mission is currently scheduled to fly NET Q1 2026.
About Above: Space Development
Above Space Development Corporation, with over 50 years of combined spaceflight heritage is an innovator in developing adaptable, space-based platforms for commercial and defense sectors, providing More Space in SpaceTM. Our vision is to demystify and accelerate space development, driving the next wave of space technology and commercial enterprise. ABOVE solutions encompass hosted payloads, space system services and consulting as well as automated platforms for space manufacturing. The company specializes in reducing technology validation risks and costs, making space development accessible and for small and large businesses who seek to accelerate their space ambitions with a reliable partner. Above: Orbital Inc., a subsidiary of Above Space Development Corporation, extends our pioneering technology and unwavering commitment from low Earth orbit to cislunar space and beyond. For more information, please visit us at http://www.abovespace.com.
About OrbitsEdge
OrbitsEdge is a pioneering developer of space-based computing solutions, harnessing the power of satellites and orbital platforms to unlock new possibilities for data processing, analysis, and insight. OrbitsEdge is working to provide AI grade hardware as well as customized training for AI agents for use on that hardware. OrbitsEdge plans to enable fast, secure, and reliable data processing in space, empowering customers across industries to make informed decisions with real-time data. Founded on a passion for innovation and a commitment to advancing the frontiers of space technology, and expanding autonomy for space systems, OrbitsEdge is dedicated to transforming the way we compute, collaborate, and thrive in the digital age. For more information visit https://orbitsedge.com.
About Above: Space Development
