OrbitsEdge Partners with Above Space to Revolutionize Space Computing

OrbitsEdge and Above: Orbital Inc. partner to deploy the Edge1 radiation-shielded computing platform on the Prometheus SparkTM mission, set for Q1 2026. Edge1 enables real-time sensor data processing in orbit, enhancing decision-making and reducing ground reliance. The mission tests Edge1 for future use, supporting OrbitsEdge’s commercial goals via Above’s Prototype to Product program. Edge1’s dual systems ensure reliability in space.