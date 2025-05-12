Tech Soft 3D Introduces VizStreamer: A Seamless Path to Web-Based CAE Visualization
Tech Soft 3D announces VizStreamer, a new tool that lets legacy CAE desktop applications run in web browsers without major rewrites. Showcasing at NAFEMS World Congress 2025, VizStreamer streams visualization data directly to a browser-based WebGL engine, cutting development time and costs. It offers a scalable, secure alternative to remote desktops and server-based GPU solutions, helping CAE developers modernize while preserving proven functionality.
Bend, OR, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tech Soft 3D, the world leader in providing engineering software development toolkits (SDKs), will showcase their new VizStreamer tool as a novel part of their simulation visualization solution during a presentation at the NAFEMS World Conference 2025 in Salzburg, Austria. This new tool allows legacy CAE desktop applications to leverage the advantages of web-based solutions through progressively streaming visualization data to web clients for in-browser rendering. This is done without the need for comprehensive rewrites of an application's core functionality, greatly reducing development resources and time.
“VizStreamer is a game-changer for organizations seeking to modernize without losing decades of proven functionality.” –Eric Vinchon, Vice President, Product, Tech Soft 3D
Innovation in Supporting Legacy Cloud Applications Cloud Transition
In the past, organizations have been forced to make do with inferior, stopgap solutions for moving desktop CAE applications to web. Remote desktop technologies, while useful, create security vulnerabilities and significant operational costs, all with a slow, poorly optimized user experience. The alternative, fully rewriting an application to be browser-based, is hugely expensive and takes a long time.
Tech Soft 3D’s new VizStreamer offers companies a way to truly balance the desire to preserve the market-tested, proven capabilities of a desktop application while offering the convenience of web-based tools. By leveraging WebGL for rendering, VizStreamer can offer a native web experience without the cost of server-side GPUs, reducing operational expenses while improving scalability.
Architecture and Implementation
Tech Soft 3D’s VizStreamer service efficiently streams CAE applications visualization data to a WebGL engine in real time, running in any modern browser. The tool is designed to interface directly with the existing legacy application’s logic. During the NAFEMS presentation, Tech Soft 3D will dive deeper into the service's technical implementation, exploring its interface and application logic, other sources of CAE data, and provide an example of the data flow and reuse of an existing CAE application. These insights will serve as a roadmap for CAE developers looking to modernize their desktop applications.
For more information about VizStreamer, catch their presentation at the NAFEMS World Congress.
About Tech Soft 3D
Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits and industrial applications for CAD & CAE data conversion, visualization, and simulation. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D has additional offices in the USA, France, England, Japan, Germany and Norway. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, please contact marketing@techsoft3d.com or visit www.techsoft3d.com.
