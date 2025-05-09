Voices of Lived Experience with Mental Illness Featured at Clubhouse International World Seminar 2025
Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, is hosting the Clubhouse International World Seminar 2025 from May 9 - 14 in Florida, USA. The World Seminar is the flagship training and networking event for the global Clubhouse community, distinguished by its focus on elevating the voices of those with lived experience at the heart of the program.
The five-day World Seminar will be held in St. Pete Beach, Florida, USA, drawing more than 650 participants from 16 countries, 32 U.S. states, nearly 170 community mental health programs known as “Clubhouses”, and several global mental health organizations and stakeholders.
The World Seminar is the flagship training and networking event for the global Clubhouse community, distinguished by its focus on elevating the voices of those with lived experience at the heart of the program. The Seminar offers a unique platform for education, dialogue, and the exchange of best practices developed by Clubhouse International’s Clubhouse community, which are aimed at supporting individuals living with mental illness in reclaiming meaningful roles in society through employment, education, wellness, and community engagement. Participants will gain valuable insights into the global mental health landscape and explore strategies for enhancing Clubhouse Employment and Education programs, building new and stronger community partnerships, diversifying and strengthening Boards, welcoming new members effectively, and much more.
Clubhouse International is honored to welcome featured speakers for World Seminar 2025: renowned mental health advocates Andrej Vrsansky and Seth Kahan. Andrej leads the League for Mental Health in Slovakia as Executive Director and serves as President of Mental Health Europe. Seth has designed and led five Grand Challenges, with Stop Stigma Together being by the most far reaching. The mission is to eliminate the stigma around mental health and substance use disorders on a national scale.
The Clubhouse Model for psychosocial rehabilitation is an evidence-based practice with a 75-year history of offering successful and cost-effective solutions for people living with mental illness. The Model is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based, recovery-oriented approach to recovery. Clubhouse International is the 2014 recipient of the Hilton Humanitarian Award, the 2021 recipient of the American Psychiatric Association’s Special Presidential Commendation Award and the 2022 recipient of the Honorary Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health awarded by the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.
Today, there are over 370 Clubhouses operating on all six continents. Clubhouse International manages the accreditation quality assurance process of the global Clubhouse network, provides comprehensive training, mentors Startup groups, promotes expansion of the Clubhouse Model, and leads advocacy campaigns encouraging greater awareness of mental health around the world and greater investment by key stakeholders in community mental health services.
Why Mental Health? The World Health Organization estimates that more than 450 million people worldwide live with some kind of mental or neurological disorder; Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease (WHO). An estimated 703,000 people die by suicide worldwide each year; Globally, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds (WHO). Although mental illness is prevalent in all societies and can affect anyone, reaching as many as one in four people, there is a serious gap between the number of people living with mental illness and the number of people receiving treatment and support.
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating its proven recovery model into community-based systems of mental health care worldwide.
We envision a world where there is a Clubhouse in every community. There is no health without mental health.
Media Contact:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications
Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
For more information about Clubhouse programs that offer opportunities for mental health recovery to people around the world, visit https://clubhouse-intl.org/what-we-do/overview/.
Clubhouse International
845 3rd Avenue – 6th floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
+1 212 582 0343
