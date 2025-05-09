Voices of Lived Experience with Mental Illness Featured at Clubhouse International World Seminar 2025

Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, is hosting the Clubhouse International World Seminar 2025 from May 9 - 14 in Florida, USA. The World Seminar is the flagship training and networking event for the global Clubhouse community, distinguished by its focus on elevating the voices of those with lived experience at the heart of the program.