Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out with Practical Solutions at Kids Day in Sacramento
The Volunteer Ministers of the Sacramento Church of Scientology reach out at local community event to help families and children offering free on line courses for common everyday problems.
Sacramento, CA, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a damp drizzle on a morning at the end of April, the Volunteer Ministers set up their bright Yellow tent and donned their yellow uniforms to brighten the day, not only with their presence, but with practical tools to answer common societal problems.
The day indeed brightened up and the drizzle subsided as hundreds came out to attend the popular event put on by the Cordova Community Council.
Offering booklets and free online uploads to courses such as the Technology of Study to address study barriers or Answers to Drugs, Communication as well as Components of Understanding, Children, Marriage and more, the volunteers supplied the information with bright smiles under their signature yellow tent.
The Volunteer Ministers Motto is "Something can Be Done About It" and while they are better noted for their Disaster Response actions and activities, this event was geared towards families with a kids activity called helping hands - where kids would draw outlines of their hands and name something they liked to help while showing parents the simple study courses.
L Ron Hubbard the Founder of Scientology wrote: "A Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others."
"So this is why we are here helping families," said the local Scientology Public Affairs Director. "We like to help others and supplying practical and effective solutions to life's challenges can be a real lift up for those in need and we are dedicated to these ideals for our community."
For more information log on to their website at: www.scientology-sacramento.org/
The day indeed brightened up and the drizzle subsided as hundreds came out to attend the popular event put on by the Cordova Community Council.
Offering booklets and free online uploads to courses such as the Technology of Study to address study barriers or Answers to Drugs, Communication as well as Components of Understanding, Children, Marriage and more, the volunteers supplied the information with bright smiles under their signature yellow tent.
The Volunteer Ministers Motto is "Something can Be Done About It" and while they are better noted for their Disaster Response actions and activities, this event was geared towards families with a kids activity called helping hands - where kids would draw outlines of their hands and name something they liked to help while showing parents the simple study courses.
L Ron Hubbard the Founder of Scientology wrote: "A Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others."
"So this is why we are here helping families," said the local Scientology Public Affairs Director. "We like to help others and supplying practical and effective solutions to life's challenges can be a real lift up for those in need and we are dedicated to these ideals for our community."
For more information log on to their website at: www.scientology-sacramento.org/
Contact
Church of Scientology of SacramentoContact
Mike Klagenberg
(916) 801-0671
www.scientology-sacramento.org
sacramento@scientology.net
Mike Klagenberg
(916) 801-0671
www.scientology-sacramento.org
sacramento@scientology.net
Categories