The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo 2-Day Experience
The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo will take place on August 2-3, 2025, from 10am to 6pm, at the Georgia International Convention Center. The event will feature competitions, fashion shows, and exhibits highlighting Black fashion, beauty, and creative entrepreneurship.
Atlanta, GA, May 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 2025 Atlanta Black Beauty Expo returns on August 2-3, 2025, 10am-6pm, at the Georgia International Convention Center, located at 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, GA 30337. This event is open to the general public.
The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo is dedicated to empowering aspiring and professional Black Creative Entrepreneurs in the Hair, Fashion, Photography, Modeling, and Makeup Industries.
Sponsored by Weldon Bond Studios, this summer’s two-day event will feature specialized classes and seminars led by industry experts, vendor exhibits showcasing the latest in fashion, beauty products, and creative services, as well as exciting competitions. Featured competitions include Gen Z vs. Gen X: The Ultimate Black Beauty Awards & Competition, along with Barber, Nail Tech, Makeup Artist, Hair Stylist, and Braider Competitions.
Attendees can also experience exclusive fashion shows highlighting top designers and emerging talent, and join the Black Beauty Line Dance After Party to close out Day 1 with energy and community vibes.
Exhibitor opportunities are available from $650-$850 per 10’ x 10’ space, which includes one table, two chairs, and pipe and drape.
Ticket options include VIP Admission from $75 with exclusive benefits, All Access Admission from $30 with full event access, and General Admission from $20 providing entry to the main show floor.
To register as an exhibitor or secure your tickets, visit blackbeautyexpo.com. For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact info@blackbeautyexpo.com.
Weldon Bond
804-641-5592
https://blackbeautyexpo.com
804-641-5592
https://blackbeautyexpo.com
