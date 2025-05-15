New Book Empowers Business Leaders to Take Control of Apple Technology in the Workplace
David Sewell, founder of Sewelltech, has released an Amazon Best Seller: The Business Leader’s Guide to Managed Apple I.T. This practical, jargon-free guide helps business leaders understand how to secure, scale, and simplify their Apple-based tech environments. Available now on Amazon, the book supports Sewelltech’s mission to turn Apple I.T. into a strategic business advantage.
Dallas, TX, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a time where cybersecurity threats, remote teams, and tech sprawl challenge even the best-run companies, one Dallas-based Apple IT expert is helping business leaders take back control.
David Sewell, founder of Sewelltech and a trusted voice in Apple-based business infrastructure, has released a powerful new resource: “The Business Leader’s Guide to Managed Apple I.T.: A Modern Blueprint for Security, Productivity, and Growth.”
Now an Amazon Best Seller, the book is available for Kindle pre-order and releases in hardcover on May 20, 2025. It offers a clear, jargon-free guide for business owners, COOs, office managers, and decision-makers who want to understand the business side of Apple IT — not just the technical side.
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F6WZPP9T
“This isn’t a book for IT people — it’s for business leaders who need their Apple systems to work, scale, and stay secure without becoming a distraction,” says Sewell. “It’s about making technology a growth driver, not a stressor.”
The book covers:
Why Apple is gaining ground as the business platform of choice.
How Managed Apple I.T. can reduce costs and eliminate downtime.
Common I.T. blind spots that put businesses at risk.
Tools and strategies to build secure, scalable tech environments.
What business leaders should expect from their I.T. providers.
David Sewell brings more than three decades of experience running Sewelltech, an Apple Authorized Service Provider and Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in business-focused Apple environments. His company serves clients across Texas and beyond with proactive I.T. support, security, and strategic technology planning.
For editors, journalists, or podcast hosts interested in interviewing the author, requesting a review copy, or featuring the book in a business or tech spotlight, please contact:
Media Contact:
David Sewell
dsewell@sewelltech.com
www.sewelltech.net
