Experts Find a New Passive Income Stream with AI — Wois Introduces Personalized AI Libraries That Work 24/7
Los Altos, CA, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work, learn, and communicate, a new wave of innovation is quietly transforming the expert economy. Today, Wois announces the launch of its AI-powered platform that enables thought leaders, creators, and professionals to turn their knowledge into a self-operating digital presence - creating a new kind of passive income stream that never sleeps.
With AI technologies becoming household tools, the power of conversational AI is well understood. But until now, those tools belonged to the public. Wois flips the model. It gives individual experts their own AI - fully trained on their books, videos, interviews, articles, and thoughts - and puts them in full control.
Imagine a version of a popular expert that can speak every language, work 24/7, answer questions based on his personal expertise, and guide others with his voice and values. That’s exactly what Wois makes possible.
Experts can upload existing materials, such as YouTube interviews, podcast appearances, blog posts, courses, or even full-length books, or simply record new thoughts directly into the platform. Wois instantly transforms this content into a powerful AI library that understands, responds, and cites the original sources in conversations.
Monetize Expert's Mind
Beyond just sharing information, Wois empowers experts to earn on their terms. Every AI library can be partially public or placed entirely behind a paywall. Experts decide what’s free, what’s premium, and what it costs to access their AI or book a personal response.
The platform includes a built-in 1:1 async video messenger, allowing followers to connect directly with the expert behind the AI. Experts can choose to respond whenever they want - no scheduling, no pressure.
For the first time, professionals can earn both actively and passively through their expertise. It’s a system designed for real scalability, enabling people to help thousands without burning out or even being online.
Why Now?
We asked Sergei Verbitski, Founder and CEO of Wois, why this moment matters.
“Everyone’s talking about AI replacing humans. But at Wois, we believe AI should amplify humans, especially the ones with experience and wisdom to share. Most experts already have content scattered across platforms. We help them unify it, give it a voice, and turn it into something that works for them - day and night, across any language, in a format that is fast, engaging, and entirely in their control.”
A Legacy in the Making
Whether there is a bestselling author, a business coach, a scientist, or a rising creator - Wois offers a way to preserve their insights, scale their impact, and finally get paid for the knowledge they’ve already created.
It’s not just a product. It’s the next step in how knowledge is shared, monetized, and remembered.
Experts can start building their AI library in minutes at www.wois.io.
Media Contact:
hello@wois.io
www.wois.io
About Wois:
Wois is a platform that helps experts transform their existing content into a multilingual, interactive AI library that works around the clock. With built-in monetization, messaging, and full control over how knowledge is shared, Wois is redefining how expertise is distributed and valued in the age of AI.
