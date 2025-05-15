SkillZilla Launches Gamified Life Skills App to Empower Teens and Young Adults
Denver, CO, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SkillZilla, the gamified mobile app evolving life skills education, officially launched on iOS and Android, ushering in a new era of practical, real-world learning for teens and young adults. Designed to bridge the growing life skills gap facing young adults, SkillZilla equips learners ages 14–24 with the tools they need to thrive in adulthood — from budgeting and job interviews to self-advocacy and digital literacy.
With skyrocketing inflation, soaring student debt, and mental health challenges impacting youth across the U.S., SkillZilla arrives at a critical moment. Research shows that nearly 70%* of teens say they wish school taught them more about everyday adult responsibilities. SkillZilla answers that call by making adulthood less overwhelming and a lot more engaging.
SkillZilla combines bite-sized, interactive lessons with a gamified experience that keeps users coming back. Users can grow their custom avatars, collect rewards, and track their progress through real-life scenarios like opening a bank account, negotiating rent, or managing time in school and work environments.
The app’s freemium starter pack includes lessons in financial literacy, communication, and personal growth — three of the most essential, and most lacking, life skill areas. A full subscription unlocks an ad-free experience.
“Our youth are losing out on career and income opportunities** due to a lack of life skills,” said Holly O’Brien, CEO and founder of SkillZilla. “We wanted to fix that problem with a tool that young people find engaging and educational.”
The app is designed with input from educators, mental health professionals, and Gen Z themselves, ensuring it meets the real needs of its users while speaking their language.
SkillZilla is already gaining attention from schools, youth programs, and families nationwide. The enterprise version offers group licensing and custom dashboards for educators and nonprofit partners who want to track progress and provide support. With life skills now recognized as essential for workforce readiness, SkillZilla is a timely solution for communities investing in youth empowerment.
About SkillZilla
SkillZilla is a pre-seed edtech startup on a mission to equip young people with the skills they need to survive and thrive in today’s world. Through its mobile app and educational partnerships, SkillZilla delivers interactive, culturally relevant life skills training for Gen Z and beyond. Learn more and download the app at skillzilla.app.
