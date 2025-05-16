Following Directions, a Short Film Exploring Bias in Schools, to Premiere at The People’s Film Festival on May 30
Brooklyn, NY, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- People’s Film Festival on May 30
The dramatic short film, Following Directions, will make its USA premiere at The People’s Film Festival in Harlem on May 30, 2025. Directed by Joanna White-Oldham, the film is a powerful exploration of bias within the American education system. White-Oldham is best known for her work on award winning shorts, Here Is A Man (2022), The Company You Keep (2019) and the reality series Buried by the Bernards, Netflix (2020).
Following Directions tells the story of a gifted black boy who is wrongly placed in special education, shedding light on how student behavior can be misattributed to a disability rather than addressing underlying factors such as the classroom environment and instruction. The film’s lead, Santana White, delivers a nuanced performance as the young protagonist, whose struggle for equitable treatment echoes the experiences of many students.
Inspired by the director’s own journey navigating the education system with her son, Following Directions challenges audiences to confront the subtle ways bias can shape a child’s future. It’s a story born from lived experience and serves as both a personal testimony and a call for change.
“Although the events depicted in this film happened some time ago, I needed to share this story because this type of neglect continues,” says director White-Oldham. “My son’s journey opened my eyes to how quickly children are dismissed within public educational institutions.”
The film’s premiere at The People’s Film Festival marks a significant milestone, as the festival is renowned for uplifting diverse voices and stories that challenge social norms.
For more information about the film and its premiere, visit followingdirectionsfilm.com. To purchase festival tickets visit: www.thepeoplesfilmfestival.com/officialselections2025.
The dramatic short film, Following Directions, will make its USA premiere at The People’s Film Festival in Harlem on May 30, 2025. Directed by Joanna White-Oldham, the film is a powerful exploration of bias within the American education system. White-Oldham is best known for her work on award winning shorts, Here Is A Man (2022), The Company You Keep (2019) and the reality series Buried by the Bernards, Netflix (2020).
Following Directions tells the story of a gifted black boy who is wrongly placed in special education, shedding light on how student behavior can be misattributed to a disability rather than addressing underlying factors such as the classroom environment and instruction. The film’s lead, Santana White, delivers a nuanced performance as the young protagonist, whose struggle for equitable treatment echoes the experiences of many students.
Inspired by the director’s own journey navigating the education system with her son, Following Directions challenges audiences to confront the subtle ways bias can shape a child’s future. It’s a story born from lived experience and serves as both a personal testimony and a call for change.
“Although the events depicted in this film happened some time ago, I needed to share this story because this type of neglect continues,” says director White-Oldham. “My son’s journey opened my eyes to how quickly children are dismissed within public educational institutions.”
The film’s premiere at The People’s Film Festival marks a significant milestone, as the festival is renowned for uplifting diverse voices and stories that challenge social norms.
For more information about the film and its premiere, visit followingdirectionsfilm.com. To purchase festival tickets visit: www.thepeoplesfilmfestival.com/officialselections2025.
Contact
JWO MediaContact
Joanna White-Oldham
929-266-4347
jwomedia.com
Jarvis Matthews
jarvis.d.matthews@gmail.com
347 867-5939
Joanna White-Oldham
929-266-4347
jwomedia.com
Jarvis Matthews
jarvis.d.matthews@gmail.com
347 867-5939
Categories