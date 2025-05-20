DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S.
"This moment is the culmination of over a year’s work," said Eddie Holzem, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for DuxxBak. "To now have every product in our lineup—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, I.Dekk HD, Optima Dekk, Optima Dekk LT, and Commercial Dekk—available nationwide through Lowes.com is a significant step forward in our mission to make premium decking more accessible to every customer."
Holzem added, "This achievement simply wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, hustle, and behind-the-scenes coordination of the AmeriLux team. Their partnership has been instrumental every step of the way—proof of what’s possible when both teams are aligned and committed to delivering something great."
Unlike traditional composite decking, DuxxBak products are engineered with proprietary, moisture-resistant composite technology that defies rot, mold, and decay. The flagship DuxxBak Dekk features a patented interlocking profile that sheds water without the need for underdeck drainage systems, while other profiles like I.Dekk HD and Commercial Dekk are built for long spans and high-traffic durability. All products are made in the USA, backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty, and designed to perform in even the harshest conditions.
"This rollout reflects the strength and momentum of our partnership with DuxxBak," said Matt Balzola, Vice President of Sales at AmeriLux International. "Our role as master distributor has always been about delivering market-ready solutions efficiently. Now, contractors and homeowners can access the full range of DuxxBak products through Lowe’s online platform, making it easier than ever to build with a best-in-class composite decking solution."
This announcement builds on the August 2024 launch of AmeriLux as DuxxBak’s master distributor, which laid the foundation for this full-scale rollout. Since then, the companies have optimized logistics, expanded marketing assets, trained retail teams, and added enhanced content to Lowes.com—including product selectors, installation videos, 360° product imagery, and updated technical documents.
As the DuxxBak product family expands its reach through Lowe’s, both companies remain focused on customer success—supporting retail education, contractor engagement, and homeowners through simplified tools, engaging digital content, and unparalleled product performance.
Eddie Holzem
920-435-1526
https://duxxbakdecking.com
Microsoft Word version of press release
Official press release announcing DuxxBak Composite Decking’s nationwide availability through Lowes.com, including company background and executive commentary.
DuxxBak Product Line Card
Comprehensive overview of DuxxBak decking products, profiles, specifications, finishes, and accessory options. Ideal for dealer and contractor reference.
DuxxBak Lifestyle Deck Image
Real-world image showing DuxxBak Composite Decking in use, highlighting the dry, usable space created beneath an elevated deck.