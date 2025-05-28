The Phoenix Dojo Gala Launches Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Foundation with Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. & Miss Asia Intl 2024 for Mental Health & Wildfire Recovery
Honoring a 43-year legacy with the rebuild of Gerry Blanck’s dojo and the launch of a foundation to support students and strengthen the community through martial arts.
To help elevate awareness and rally broader support, the event welcomed public figures and allies. Among them was Christina Fulton of Immortal Beauty Inc. — a long-time humanitarian and global wellness advocate — who used her platform to spotlight the impact of trauma, recovery, and mental health, bringing greater visibility to the cause.
“Our hearts are with the students, families, and generations shaped by this dojo,” said Fulton. “This space represents so much more than training — it’s where confidence is built, trauma is transformed, and a community finds strength. We are here to rebuild that, and we will continue to use our voices and platforms to drive meaningful change.”
Expanding her mission to inspire the next generation of changemakers, Fulton officially welcomed Miss Asia International 2024, Michelle Yin, to join her in this new chapter of philanthropy. As the official ambassador for Immortal Beauty Inc. and Mental Health Resilience Foundation, Yin brings a bold youth voice to the cause. Together, they introduced a series of initiatives focused on healing, empowerment, and resilience — both locally and globally — using science, self-care, and community action as tools for healing. Their participation at the gala helped spotlight how young leaders can drive powerful conversations around mental health and recovery.
Fulton’s advocacy for healing and resilience reflects the core mission of the dojo itself — guiding young people through mentorship, discipline, and personal empowerment. When the fire destroyed the physical space, it also stripped the community of a sanctuary where students had long grown stronger in both body and spirit. In direct response to that loss, the gala marked the official launch of the Gerry Blanck Martial Arts Foundation — a new nonprofit dedicated to rebuilding that support system by expanding access to martial arts through scholarships, wellness initiatives, and training resources for youth competitors.
“Out of the ashes, we’re not just rebuilding a dojo — we’re reigniting a spirit that has shaped lives for decades. This place has always stood for more than martial arts; it’s where discipline, respect, and resilience take root. I want to thank Gracy — my student, a member of our competition team, and the driving force behind this effort— for leading with vision and heart. And I’m also grateful to Sandra and Christina for supporting her and the rest of our incredible dojo team and volunteers.” —Sensei Gerry Blanck
A major highlight of the evening was the recognition of the dojo’s elite competition team — Eden Savoian, Juliette Price, Ryder Factor, Ben Zamel, Dylan Davis, Tamar Springer, and Gracy Llan — honoring their achievements and replacing trophies lost in the fire, symbolizing perseverance and pride.
The evening featured special guests and newly appointed honorary co-mayors of Pacific Palisades, actors Gigi Rice and Ted McGinley, making their first official appearance since being named to the role. Their sons, Beau and Quinn McGinley, trained at the dojo as young boys, and the couple credits Gerry Blanck’s influence with helping shape the values they carry today as young men — instilling a strong sense of discipline, humility, and character that continues to resonate.
The program transitioned seamlessly into an evening of storytelling and celebration, hosted by Peter Madrigal (Vanderpump Rules / Owner, Reality Network Co.). Under his guidance, the gala delivered heartfelt moments, inspiring tributes, and a shared commitment to rebuilding. Christina Fulton’s presence and advocacy helped center the night’s purpose — transforming loss into leadership and healing through community action.
Executive Producer: Diamond Media Agency proudly and pro bono executive produced the Phoenix Dojo Gala. Conceived and led by Diamond Media Agency with little to no budget and the support of volunteers, the event was built from the ground up — from concept to business plan, foundation formation, and a full-scale PR and marketing campaign. The agency helped establish the landmark Gerry Blanck Martial Arts Foundation, managing everything from program development and bylaws to its successful nonprofit incorporation. The integrated PR and marketing strategy spanned digital, print, and media outreach, with fully themed collateral across all platforms. The result: a 4,500% increase in unique social media views in just under five months — growing from 500 to over 23,000.
Associate Producer: Sandra Costa Architectural Designs & Build, a California-licensed general contractor and internationally recognized design authority, contributed partner referrals, talent recommendations, donation outreach, and event promotion. She also shared a visionary architectural concept for a future dojo — a bold and inspiring idea that, while aspirational, reflects her heartfelt commitment to the community’s healing and hope.
About Christina Fulton: Christina Fulton is a respected actress, KTLA contributor, and humanitarian whose charitable work spans organizations including Haven Hills, Hats Off to Cancer, Safe Passages, Help Stop the Bully, the Single Mom Foundation, the Firefighters Fund, and the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce. She has been honored by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the California State Assembly for her leadership and service to California communities. At the Phoenix Dojo Gala, Fulton served as one of the driving forces behind the evening’s success — bringing visibility, purpose, and passion to a cause rooted in youth resilience and mental health. She also generously donated a luxe skincare gift basket from her own line, Immortal Beauty Inc., and mentoring and fitness trial to support the gala's fundraising efforts.
The Phoenix Dojo Gala honored legacy, inspired resilience, and set in motion the rebuild of a cherished institution committed to serving future generations.
