Musicall, Inc. Launches the Miami International Arts & Music Youth Festival (MIAMY Fest)
Miami-Dade, FL, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A New Cultural Landmark for Youth Talent and Global Exchange Arrives in Miami
Musicall, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth music education and artistic excellence, is proud to announce the launch of the Miami International Arts & Music Youth Festival (MIAMY Fest)— a bold, visionary event set to make Miami a global center for youth arts and cultural exchange.
The inaugural edition of MIAMY Fest will take place March 1–8, 2026, bringing together exceptional youth ensembles and performers from around the world to participate in a week-long celebration of music, diversity, and creativity. Events will include orchestral and choral concerts, international showcases, workshops, cultural activities, and competitions held across some of Miami’s most iconic venues.
“MIAMY Fest is more than a festival — it’s a movement to empower young artists, connect cultures, and inspire communities through the universal language of the arts,” said Juan Carlos Gonzalez, CEO of Musicall, Inc. and Festival Organizer. “In a city as dynamic as Miami, this festival will reflect the best of who we are: diverse, creative, and full of promise.”
A Global Gathering With Local Roots
Participants from across North, Central, and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean will share the stage with some of Miami’s finest young musicians, creating a platform for cross-cultural learning and global friendship. The Festival will also highlight Miami’s rich multicultural identity by inviting all participating ensembles to present music or performances representing their own regions and traditions.
A Year-Round Vision
While the main events will be held in March, MIAMY Fest aims to expand its presence year-round with community concerts, workshops, and arts education programming, making a lasting impact on Miami’s artistic landscape and youth development.
Organized by Musicall, Inc.
Founded in 2013, Musicall, Inc. is a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to making high-quality music education accessible to all children and youth, regardless of background. Musicall is the proud home of the Musicall Youth Orchestra of Miami, a multi-award-winning ensemble recognized internationally for its excellence.
Join the Movement
MIAMY Fest is now accepting inquiries and registrations from youth ensembles, sponsors, volunteers, and community partners. For more information, visit www.miamy.org or email info@miamy.org.
Contact:
Juan Carlos Gonzalez
CEO, Musicall, Inc.
info@miamy.org | (786) 220-0847
www.miamy.org
About Musicall, Inc.
Musicall, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides music education programs, community outreach, and performance opportunities to youth throughout Miami. Through its programs and international collaborations, Musicall fosters artistic growth, cultural understanding, and social inclusion.
