NetQuest Unveils SNS2000: Terabit-Scale Network Sensor Powering AI-Driven Cyber Threat Hunting
Next-Gen Streaming Network Sensor ingests 1.6 Tbps and delivers enriched metadata to fuel AI-based threat detection in government and telecom cyber defense operations.
Mount Laurel, NJ, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NetQuest Corporation, a leader in network visibility solutions for cyber threat hunting and intelligence applications, today announced the launch of the SNS2000, the newest addition to its Streaming Network Sensor (SNS) product family. Designed to meet the demands of modern, high-speed cyber infrastructure, the SNS2000 ingests up to 1.6 terabits per second (Tbps) of traffic and leverages deep packet inspection (DPI) to generate enriched, protocol-specific metadata. This metadata provides the high-fidelity data foundation needed for AI-powered threat detection, behavioral analytics, and machine learning pipelines.
This high-performance, 2RU appliance enables government defense and telecom security teams to proactively detect advanced persistent threats, botnets, and anomalous behaviors across encrypted and high-speed networks. The SNS2000 transforms raw packet streams into actionable metadata, allowing AI and machine learning engines to analyze complex traffic patterns with greater speed and precision.
“The SNS2000 was purpose-built for the modern cyber infrastructure,” said Jesse Price, CEO and President of NetQuest Corporation. “As AI takes a central role in threat detection and decision automation, defenders need trustworthy, high-fidelity data. The SNS2000 delivers scalable, protocol-rich metadata that feeds the AI models responsible for securing the most mission-critical networks.”
By offloading DPI and metadata extraction from downstream analytics systems, the SNS2000 improves the performance and accuracy of AI-based security solutions while maintaining visibility into encrypted and obfuscated traffic. Its metadata output is optimized for ingestion by SIEMs, threat detection platforms, and real-time AI engines, making it a force multiplier for advanced cyber operations.
Key capabilities of the SNS2000 include:
· Terabit-Scale Traffic Ingestion: Processes up to 1.6 Tbps in real-time via up to 4x400GbE or 16x100GbE interfaces, delivering performance for the most demanding visibility applications.
· AI-Ready Metadata Generation: Produces structured, enriched metadata streams optimized for machine learning, behavioral threat modeling, and automated detection workflows.
· Encrypted Traffic Analysis: Provides visibility into encrypted traffic flows with fingerprinting capabilities such as JA4+, without requiring decryption.
· DPI-Based Protocol Intelligence: Extracts detailed insights across a wide range of protocols, enhancing model training and reducing computing load for downstream analytics.
· High-Capacity Packet Filtering: Selectively forwards raw traffic based on customizable traffic policies to downstream tools, improving system efficiency.
“When you’re operating at multi-terabit throughput, network visibility without efficiency is a bottleneck,” said a senior cybersecurity architect supporting global telecom infrastructure. “The SNS2000 gives us a scalable way to extract high-value metadata from massive traffic streams—fueling AI-driven analytics while offloading the heavy lift from downstream systems.”
For more information on the SNS2000 or to request a product briefing, visit the Streaming Network Sensor product webpage or contact news@global.netquestcorp.com.
About NetQuest Corporation
NetQuest Corporation enables global intelligence and cybersecurity teams to gain deep visibility into high-speed networks. With a portfolio of scalable network sensors and metadata generation solutions, NetQuest empowers organizations to feed AI systems, detect advanced threats, and respond with speed and confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.
Follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit www.netquestcorp.com.
About NetQuest Corporation
NetQuest Corporation enables global intelligence and cybersecurity teams to gain deep visibility into high-speed networks. With a portfolio of scalable network sensors and metadata generation solutions, NetQuest empowers organizations to feed AI systems, detect advanced threats, and respond with speed and confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.
Follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit www.netquestcorp.com.
NetQuest's Streaming Network Sensors (SNS) Product Brief
Product brief for the NetQuest's Streaming Network Sensors. The Streaming Network Sensor is purpose-built to support intensive security monitoring requirements.
