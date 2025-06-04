Attorney Tracy Sanders Launches Insightful New Book on Hair Texture Discrimination in Workplaces and Schools
Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tracy Sanders, Esq. Releases "Wearing Our Crowns: Natural Hair in the Workplace and Schools" ("Wearing Our Crowns") to Educate Readers About Legal Rights Under the CROWN Act and Title VII.
Attorney and legal educator Tracy Sanders, Esq., has published a pioneering new book, "Wearing Our Crowns" now available on Amazon and Kindle. The book offers timely insights into how grooming standards and hair texture discrimination intersect with federal civil rights laws including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and CROWN Act state laws (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair). In the wake of ongoing conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), this resource is essential in both the workplace and schools.
Illustrating from her personal growth, professional experience, and cultural affinity, Sanders explores real-life examples, legal precedent, and case studies. This book is for employees, employers, students, teachers, parents, and legislators. The book serves as a guide for understanding the legal protections afforded to those who wear natural hair and natural hairstyles, such as locs, twists, braids, bantu knots, and afros in jurisdictions, which adopted the CROWN Act.
"Your crown is more than just hair—it's a statement of family values, ethnic identity, and legal rights," said Sanders. "My hope is to inspire readers to gain legal knowledge, cultural sensitivity, and alliance."
Sanders is also author of "Natural Hair in the Workplace: What Are Your Rights?" featured at Yale University, Loyola Law School, Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and Arizona State University College of Law. Her writing, "The CROWN Act Handbook" ranked as an Amazon Kindle #1 New Release in prestigious categories such as Employment and Labor Law, Labor Law, Business and Money, and Human Resources and Personnel Management. "The CROWN Act Handbook" is already being embraced by legal education providers across the country. Her work is available as videos on demand, with broad Continuing Legal Education accreditation, at CeriFi Legal Edge. This is a vital tool in understanding and applying anti-discrimination laws in practical settings.
"Wearing Our Crowns" and other books by Sanders are available on Amazon Kindle:
https://read.amazon.com/?asin=B0FBMQ4MMF
Natural Hair and the Law on CeriFi LegalEdge
Media Contact
Tracy Sanders, Esq.
Email: info@naturalhairandthelaw.com
Website: https://www.naturalhairandthelaw.com
Instagram: @naturalhairandthelaw
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tracysandersesq/
Attorney and legal educator Tracy Sanders, Esq., has published a pioneering new book, "Wearing Our Crowns" now available on Amazon and Kindle. The book offers timely insights into how grooming standards and hair texture discrimination intersect with federal civil rights laws including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and CROWN Act state laws (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair). In the wake of ongoing conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), this resource is essential in both the workplace and schools.
Illustrating from her personal growth, professional experience, and cultural affinity, Sanders explores real-life examples, legal precedent, and case studies. This book is for employees, employers, students, teachers, parents, and legislators. The book serves as a guide for understanding the legal protections afforded to those who wear natural hair and natural hairstyles, such as locs, twists, braids, bantu knots, and afros in jurisdictions, which adopted the CROWN Act.
"Your crown is more than just hair—it's a statement of family values, ethnic identity, and legal rights," said Sanders. "My hope is to inspire readers to gain legal knowledge, cultural sensitivity, and alliance."
Sanders is also author of "Natural Hair in the Workplace: What Are Your Rights?" featured at Yale University, Loyola Law School, Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and Arizona State University College of Law. Her writing, "The CROWN Act Handbook" ranked as an Amazon Kindle #1 New Release in prestigious categories such as Employment and Labor Law, Labor Law, Business and Money, and Human Resources and Personnel Management. "The CROWN Act Handbook" is already being embraced by legal education providers across the country. Her work is available as videos on demand, with broad Continuing Legal Education accreditation, at CeriFi Legal Edge. This is a vital tool in understanding and applying anti-discrimination laws in practical settings.
"Wearing Our Crowns" and other books by Sanders are available on Amazon Kindle:
https://read.amazon.com/?asin=B0FBMQ4MMF
Natural Hair and the Law on CeriFi LegalEdge
Media Contact
Tracy Sanders, Esq.
Email: info@naturalhairandthelaw.com
Website: https://www.naturalhairandthelaw.com
Instagram: @naturalhairandthelaw
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tracysandersesq/
Contact
Natural Hair and the LawContact
Tracy Sanders, Esq.
646-696-1113
www.naturalhairandthelaw.com
323-209-5575
Tracy Sanders, Esq.
646-696-1113
www.naturalhairandthelaw.com
323-209-5575
Multimedia
Categories