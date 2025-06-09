3rd Annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge Set for June 17, 2025, in Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, twenty-four passionate golfers will take on a marathon challenge—playing 100 holes of golf in a single day—to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS. The third annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge will take place at Keney Park Golf Course in Windsor, CT, just after Father’s Day, honoring loved ones affected by the disease.
Founded by longtime friends Alex Litt and Cory Sullivan, who both lost their fathers to ALS, the event combines their love of golf with their mission to advance ALS research. The inaugural event in 2023 raised over $200,000 for ALS services and research, while the second year brought in more than $300,000. In 2025, they aim to double that total—with all proceeds benefiting organizations including the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost nonprofit biotech dedicated solely to ALS research, as well as Team Gleason and Experience Camps.
Title sponsor and iconic golf apparel brand B. Draddy has joined the fight and will be the exclusive outfitter, providing gear to keep participants cool and comfortable despite the summer heat. Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, is generously supporting the event as a Gold Sponsor.
“We’re doing this in memory of those we’ve lost and in honor of those still fighting,” said Alex Litt. “ALS changed our families’ lives forever. Now we want to change the future of ALS by funding research that brings us closer to effective treatments.”
Litt and Sullivan will be joined by twenty-two other golfers—including their respective brothers, Michael and TJ—each with a personal connection to ALS. Together, they’ll play nearly six full rounds of golf, starting before sunrise and continuing into the evening. Supporters can follow their journey and contribute in several ways:
Donate directly to the 100 Holes Challenge fundraising page
Bid on once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences via Member For A Day
Follow the challenge on Instagram to track their progress
The event not only aims to raise money but also to create a sense of community among those impacted by ALS. As Cory Sullivan shared,“We wanted to build something for people like us—sons and daughters who’ve watched a parent fight ALS. This is how we show up, support one another, and honor their legacy.”
Learn more at https://als100holes.com/.
Media Opportunities:
Interviews with Alex Litt, Cory Sullivan, and participating golfers are available upon request. Media are also invited to attend the event on June 17 to capture footage and stories of determination, resilience, and hope.
About ALS TDI
Founded in 1999, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the first and largest nonprofit research institute dedicated solely to discovering and inventing effective treatments for ALS.
In its state-of-the-art labs, ALS TDI researchers drive drug discovery across multiple stages, working to advance the many therapies necessary for addressing the various types of ALS.Fueled by community funding, ALS TDI invests 87 cents of every dollar directly into research. With efficiency and unwavering commitment to people with ALS, ALS TDI relentlessly pursues an end to this disease.
