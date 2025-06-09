Behavioral Health Advocates to Hold Joint Capitol Hill Press Conference on June 11
Grassroots advocates from across the country will mobilize for a National Hill Day and Day of Action to urge Congress to protect—and strengthen—federal investments that are helping turn the tide on America’s addiction and mental health crises.
Washington, DC, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, June 11 at 9:15 AM ET, national leaders from the mental health and substance use recovery movements will hold a joint press conference on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol to call on Congress to protect and expand federal investments in behavioral health recovery.
Organized by the National Coalition for Mental Health Recovery (NCMHR) and Faces & Voices of Recovery, the event will feature remarks from Congressman Paul Tonko (D-NY) and grassroots advocates with lived experience of mental health and substance use conditions. The event will highlight the urgent need to prevent harmful cuts to Medicaid and block grant funding, support the peer recovery workforce, and invest in community-based alternatives to institutional care.
At the same time that many states are increasing the use of involuntary institutionalizations based on a person’s struggle to meet their basic needs, Congress is considering harmful cuts that would gut programs that help people meet those very needs, cutting funding for over 78 million Medicaid enrollees, nearly 40 million SNAP recipients, and 3.8 million people who rely on Section 8 and other essential housing assistance. This event will highlight the need to protect and strengthen these services, not dismantle them.
A photo opportunity with members of Congress and advocates will follow on the Capitol steps at 9:45 AM.
Press Conference Details
What: Joint Press Conference: National Call to Action on Behavioral Health Recovery
When: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 9:15 – 9:45 AM ET
Where: House Triangle, U.S. Capitol East Front
Who:
Congressman Paul Tonko (D-NY), Co-Chair, Congressional Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus
Leaders from Faces & Voices of Recovery and NCMHR
Advocates with lived experience of mental health and substance use conditions
Photo Op: Capitol Steps Group Photo at 9:45 AM ET
Interviews Available On-Site
Key Policy Messages
The tide is turning: CDC data show a 27% drop in overdose deaths in 2024.
Progress is happening—but it’s fragile.
Fund what works: Maintain and strengthen SAMHSA’s block grants, with at least 10% dedicated to peer-run services.
Support the workforce: Pass the PEER Support Act (S. 1329 / H.R. 2741) and ensure peer specialists are equitably compensated.
Protect Medicaid: Reject proposals that cut or restrict access to Medicaid, including harmful work requirements.
Invest in Alternatives to Institutionalization: Expand access to community-based, voluntary services like peer-run crisis respite centers, warmlines, and mobile crisis teams. These approaches are more effective, less traumatic, and far less costly than institutionalization. They help prevent expensive hospitalizations and forced interventions by meeting people where they are and offering real support before crises escalate.
Invest in Recovery-Centered, Rights-Based Approaches: Federal funding should prioritize voluntary, peer-led services that uphold individual rights and promote long-term recovery. These approaches are more effective than coercive models such as involuntary inpatient or outpatient commitment, and they better protect civil liberties while promoting public safety through trust, connection, and self-determination.
About the Organizers
The National Coalition for Mental Health Recovery (NCMHR) represents millions of Americans with lived mental health experience. Founded in 2006, NCMHR works to ensure that mental health consumers have a major voice in national policy decisions.
Faces & Voices of Recovery, established in 2001, is the national voice for people in or seeking recovery from addiction. The organization works to advance policies that support recovery, eliminate stigma, and elevate the leadership of those with lived experience.
Contact
Faces & Voices of RecoveryContact
Lindsay Fancovic
2027370690
www.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org
National Coalition for Mental Health Recovery
Daniel B. Fisher,MD,PhD
617-504-0832
daniefisher@gmail.com
https://www.ncmhr.org/
