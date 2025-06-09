Renz Julian Drops New Single "She Get Low," Featuring Drake
Bay Area artist Renz Julian drops new single, album, & documentary movie.
Oakland, CA, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After gaining over 1 million streams of the new track, Oakland artist/producer Renz Julian officially drops the single "She Get Low" ft Drake for commercial radio airplay. DJ's can download all versions of the track at mp3waxx.com. The song is also now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and all streaming platforms. The single is from his upcoming album "From A Peasant 2 A King" vol.2, which includes a documentary dropping this summer from Field Of Dreamz Ent/Empire. The film documents his start-up non-profit organization "East Bay Kings," a semi-pro basketball team in the American Basketball Association created during the 2020 pandemic. Renz is also available for live show booking, contact via the website at renzjulian.com/.
Contact
Field Of Dreamz Ent.Contact
Lorenzo King
510-579-7071
http://www.fodentertainment.net/
Lorenzo King
510-579-7071
http://www.fodentertainment.net/
Categories