MPCVault Launches Instant Stablecoin-to-Fiat Off-Ramping
Convert USDC/USDT to fiat and send directly to any bank account — now live across major chains. New feature enables enterprises to seamlessly move stablecoins into USD, EUR, GBP and more, streamlining payroll, contractor payments, and treasury operations.
San Francisco, CA, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MPCVault today announced the launch of its new instant off-ramping feature, allowing users to convert USDC and USDT directly into fiat currencies and transfer funds seamlessly to any bank account. Trusted by thousands of VCs, decentralized exchanges, and Web3 businesses worldwide, MPCVault handles over $12 billion in volume every seven days. With support for major blockchains and multiple fiat currencies, this feature addresses a critical need for businesses managing crypto treasuries by simplifying the conversion and withdrawal process.
Whether it's paying global contractors, issuing team salaries, or simply moving stablecoin balances to your company's bank account, MPCVault's off-ramping feature offers a fast, secure, and fully integrated way to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance. Funds are converted instantly and can be sent to domestic and international bank accounts — all from the same secure console teams already use to manage their crypto operations. The new off-ramp supports USDC and USDT across Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Tron, and enables fiat payouts in USD, EUR, GBP, and more. Users can access the feature directly in the MPCVault web console using the Fiat-Crypto Bridge.
What sets MPCVault apart is its enterprise-grade security architecture and purpose-built operational features. At its core is a patented Multi-Party Computation (MPC) infrastructure that eliminates single points of failure by splitting private keys into encrypted shares, distributed across multiple secure nodes. This is further reinforced by the use of Intel SGX and AMD SEV for trusted execution, along with a zero-trust communication framework that includes end-to-end encryption and public key pinning by default. Beyond security, MPCVault is engineered for operational efficiency, offering support for multi-chain treasury management, batch processing for payroll and expenses, role-based access controls, and customizable multi-sig policies—making it the ideal wallet for modern Web3-native teams managing high-value digital assets.
In addition to its secure off-ramping capabilities, MPCVault also offers the MPCVault Card, allowing businesses to seamlessly spend their crypto holdings anywhere Visa is accepted. This innovative card bridges the gap between the world of digital assets and traditional commerce, enabling real-time spending of converted stablecoins or other crypto assets directly from the wallet. Whether businesses are using the off-ramping feature to convert stablecoins into fiat for payroll or vendor payments, the MPCVault Card ensures that crypto can easily be integrated into everyday financial operations. This combination of off-ramping and the MPCVault Card provides businesses with greater flexibility and control over their digital and fiat assets, allowing them to manage their finances in a way that best suits their needs. It also bridges the gap between Web3 and traditional finance, enabling smoother interaction between blockchain-based assets and real-world financial systems.
The MPCVault Chrome browser extension is a powerful tool that enables seamless interaction with dApps across a wide range of blockchain networks. While WalletConnect supports connections on EVM-compatible chains, the extension expands access to networks like Solana, Aptos, Sui, and TON. Users can connect to dApps, approve transactions, sign messages, and manage digital assets directly within their browser—making it easier to stay connected to the Web3 ecosystem in day-to-day operations.
To further support advanced use cases, MPCVault also offers robust API access through both REST and gRPC. This gives businesses the flexibility to automate off-ramping workflows, manage digital and fiat assets, and integrate MPCVault’s capabilities into internal systems such as treasury dashboards or financial reporting tools. REST provides broad compatibility and ease of use, while gRPC supports high-performance, real-time communication. This dual API support enables deeper integration and greater operational control, bridging the gap between Web3 infrastructure and traditional finance systems.
With the introduction of off-ramping and the expanded capabilities of the MPCVault Card, browser extension, and APIs, MPCVault continues to provide businesses with the tools they need to manage digital and fiat assets securely and efficiently. By bridging Web3 and traditional finance, this update reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting real-world use cases and helping users navigate the evolving digital asset landscape with confidence. To get started, visit the Vaults page and explore the new features today.
Contact
MPCVault
Julie Liu
510-660-5099
mpcvault.com/
Julie Liu
510-660-5099
mpcvault.com/
