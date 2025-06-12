PNLH Pilots CHESS Health Solution to Support Outpatient Clients with SUD

Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH) has launched a pilot program offering the CHESS Health Connections app to support clients with substance use disorder (SUD). Funded by the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, the app provides 24/7 recovery support through peer forums, virtual meetings, crisis response, and care tools. The program begins at PNLH’s Plymouth location with plans to expand across sites, helping bridge care gaps and extend support beyond in-person services.