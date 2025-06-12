PNLH Pilots CHESS Health Solution to Support Outpatient Clients with SUD
Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH) has launched a pilot program offering the CHESS Health Connections app to support clients with substance use disorder (SUD). Funded by the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, the app provides 24/7 recovery support through peer forums, virtual meetings, crisis response, and care tools. The program begins at PNLH’s Plymouth location with plans to expand across sites, helping bridge care gaps and extend support beyond in-person services.
Detroit, MI, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH), a behavioral health care corporation in southeastern Michigan that specializes in the treatment of substance use disorder while integrating mental health and primary health treatment is offering its clients CHESS Health’s innovative Connections mobile app through a pilot program funded by Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Networks (DWIHN). Connections, part of CHESS Health’s digital eRecovery solution, provides access to peer-moderated discussion forums, 24/7 crisis response, educational resources, virtual support meetings, daily check-ins, motivational content, and care management tools specifically for individuals with substance use disorder (SUD).
Peer Recovery Coaches at PNLH’s Plymouth facility introduce and onboard Intensive Outpatient clients (who are living in PNLH’s community-based housing) to the app. Half of the clients, men and women over the age of 18 with substance use disorder, are experiencing homelessness upon admission, and 97% are unemployed. As individuals with SUD move through the program, they continue to live in PNLH housing, but the frequency of services decreases. The Connections app offers clients a consistent bridge between these levels and continues to provide support once they move back to fully independent living.
While the app is offered at the Plymouth facility today, it will expand to PNLH’s other locations to extend the reach of its existing peer support team in the at-risk moments between treatments. “We selected the app to augment our staff,” said Joe Paliwoda, PNLH Co-Founder and CEO. “Across the nation, the staffing crunch for social workers and therapists is tight, and we’re no different. This app can be there to support our clients the whole time and offer a consistent connection throughout their treatment experience.”
PNLH was selected to participate in the pilot program with DWIHN due to its long history of early adoption of innovative techniques and technology, including the development of Intensive Outpatient Programming with Domicile in the 1990s, participation in a state Department of Corrections Opioid Release Project to help inmates avoid overdose as they re-integrate into the community, and the implementation of peer recovery coaches and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT).
Adding the Connections app to this list supports the organization’s mission. “We want to be on the cutting edge of what is innovative and effective for treatment centers,” Paliwoda said. “Our goal is to give our clients tools to strengthen their recovery muscles and provide support, which helps them succeed long term.”
CHESS Health CEO Hans Morefield said Connections offers a critical lifeline to individuals with SUD, keeping them engaged and motivated at all stages of their recovery journey. “Like CHESS Health, PNLH is committed to improving the lives of people struggling with substance and alcohol use,” Morefield said. “By offering Connections, PNLH is giving its clients and staff a vital resource that provides meaningful support and fosters long-term recovery.”
About Personalized Nursing LIGHT House
Personalized Nursing LIGHT House provides cohesive, client-centered substance use disorder care integrated with mental health and primary health care treatment. Services are offered at four locations across southeastern Michigan.
About CHESS Health
CHESS Health is a leading provider of effective, turnkey, evidence-based digital behavioral health solutions backed by peer support. These tools empower providers, health plans, and public sector organizations to address the substance use disorder crisis by enhancing prevention, facilitating care coordination, and improving adherence to care plans and treatment retention, ultimately resulting in better health outcomes. For more information, visit www.chess.health.
