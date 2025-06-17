LYME Technology Solutions Achieves NetApp Preferred Partner Status
LYME Technology Solutions, proudly announces its advancement to Preferred Partner status with NetApp, a global leader in cloud data services and storage solutions.
Lebanon, NH, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LYME Technology Solutions, a leading federal value-added reseller (VAR), proudly announces its advancement to Preferred Partner status with NetApp, a global leader in cloud data services and storage solutions.
This milestone marks a significant expansion in LYME Technology Solutions’ capabilities, enabling the company to provide federal agencies with enhanced access to NetApp’s cutting-edge storage, hybrid cloud, and data management solutions. As a Preferred Partner, LYME Technology Solutions gains priority access to NetApp’s advanced training, resources, and support, ensuring the highest level of expertise and service for its government customers.
"Achieving NetApp Preferred Partner status is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier technology solutions to federal agencies," said Josh Longacre, CEO of LYME Technology Solutions. "With this enhanced partnership, we can offer even more innovative and secure data solutions to support mission-critical operations across the public sector."
Andrew Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer of LYME Technology Solutions, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership: “NetApp’s solutions are a game-changer for our federal clients, who need scalable, secure, and high-performance data management. As a Preferred Partner, we’re positioned to bring even greater value to our customers, ensuring they have the right technology to meet evolving mission demands.”
This upgrade strengthens LYME Technology Solutions’ ability to support federal clients with optimized IT infrastructure, improved data security, and greater operational efficiency. As government agencies increasingly rely on hybrid cloud and AI-driven data strategies, LYME Technology Solutions is positioned to deliver the next generation of NetApp-powered solutions.
For more information, please visit www.lyme.com or contact info@lyme.com, 603-795-4000.
About LYME Technology Solutions
LYME Technology Solutions is a leading federal VAR specializing in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and mission-critical technology for government agencies. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the company partners with top-tier technology providers to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, security, and modernization across federal IT environments.
Contact
Kelly Harris
703-624-3528
www.lyme.com
