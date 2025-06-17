Equinox Guiding Service Launches Innovative High School Climbing Instructor Program in Maine

Equinox Guiding Service and Mid-Coast School of Technology have partnered to deliver AMGA SPI training to high school students—a first-of-its-kind initiative in Maine. Supported by the Maine Office of Tourism’s “Tourism for ME” program, this collaboration provides real-world climbing instruction, mentorship, and a career pathway into the outdoor industry for the next generation of guides.