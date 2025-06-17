Equinox Guiding Service Launches Innovative High School Climbing Instructor Program in Maine
Equinox Guiding Service and Mid-Coast School of Technology have partnered to deliver AMGA SPI training to high school students—a first-of-its-kind initiative in Maine. Supported by the Maine Office of Tourism’s “Tourism for ME” program, this collaboration provides real-world climbing instruction, mentorship, and a career pathway into the outdoor industry for the next generation of guides.
Camden, ME, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Equinox Guiding Service Launches Groundbreaking High School SPI Program in Camden, Maine.
Equinox and Mid-Coast School of Technology partner to deliver professional climbing education to youth, backed by statewide workforce funding
Equinox Guiding Service, in partnership with the Mid-Coast School of Technology (MCST), has successfully completed a professional climbing training program for local high school students—one of the first known programs of its kind in the United States. Participating students received formal instruction toward their AMGA Single Pitch Instructor (SPI) certification, a respected credential in the climbing instruction industry.
“This isn’t just about climbing,” said Noah Kleiner, owner of Equinox and certified SPI Provider. “It’s about mentorship, workforce development, and giving young people access to real leadership opportunities in the outdoors.”
A Purpose-Driven Partnership
The program was developed in collaboration with MCST’s Outdoor Leadership Program, led by instructor Seth Walton. Through hands-on instruction in rock climbing, paddling, navigation, and wilderness medicine, students gain technical and professional outdoor skills. In partnership with Equinox, they trained on real granite cliffs in Camden Hills State Park, working directly with AMGA-certified instructors throughout the spring season.
This SPI training course was partially funded by the Maine Office of Tourism’s “Tourism for ME” workforce development program, which supports career development in tourism and outdoor recreation—key drivers of Maine’s economy.
“Our students are getting industry-level training, real-time mentorship, and a clear pathway into the guiding world,” said Walton. “They’re not just learning how to climb—they’re learning how to lead.”
What Makes This Program Stand Out?
SPI certification is traditionally reserved for adults already working in outdoor education or guiding. This program offers early access for high school students, helping break down entry barriers into outdoor careers and strengthening the future of Maine’s adventure tourism workforce.
Program highlights include:
Training in Camden Hills, one of the Northeast’s most scenic and accessible climbing areas
Mentorship from AMGA-certified instructors
Development of rope systems, terrain assessment, client care, and guiding leadership
Several students now preparing for their AMGA SPI assessment
Based on internal research through AMGA directories and publicly available records, this is believed to be among the first SPI-focused climbing programs in the U.S. targeted specifically to high school students.
Why It Matters
Camden is emerging as a regional hub for professional climbing instruction and youth outdoor leadership. This initiative represents a new model for education-industry collaboration that can be replicated across Maine and beyond.
“This program is changing lives,” said Kleiner. “We’re building a stronger climbing community—one rooted in safety, stewardship, and skill—and giving students a real shot at a future in guiding.”
What’s Next?
Equinox and MCST are planning to expand the program in 2025 and are currently in conversation with schools and organizations interested in launching similar youth climbing education models.
“We hope this becomes a blueprint for youth training in outdoor leadership,” Kleiner said. “The more we invest in young people, the stronger and safer our industry becomes.”
For students, educators, parents, or organizations interested in youth climbing education or SPI certification, Equinox Guiding Service welcomes connection and collaboration.
Contact
Equinox Guiding ServiceContact
Noah Kleiner
+1 (207) 619-3957
equinoxguidingservice.com
