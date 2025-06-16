Kaydoh Joins eXp Realty Solutions to Supercharge Agent Marketing and Drive More Sales
Kaydoh’s all-in-one marketing platform will help eXp Realty agents win more listings, generate leads, and close deals faster.
San Jose, CA, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaydoh, an all-in-one marketing hub built to help real estate agents win listings, capture leads, and showcase their value through a single shareable link, today announced its designation as a Trusted Provider within eXp Solutions, a program of eXp Realty®. As part of this exclusive network, Kaydoh will provide eXp agents with tools to seamlessly organize, personalize, and share marketing content, helping them stand out and close more deals in today’s competitive market.
By joining eXp Realty, Kaydoh provides eXp’s expansive network of agents with a central hub to streamline their marketing efforts, proving their value and maximizing their sales potential.
"In today’s fast-paced real estate environment, agents need to be efficient and impactful," said Michael Lam, CEO at Kaydoh. "Kaydoh helps agents transform their marketing from a collection of disparate pieces into a cohesive, high-performing sales engine. We’re thrilled to bring this capability to eXp Realty’s agents, helping them to not only compete but to dominate their local markets."
eXp Solutions is designed to provide agents with access to best-in-class tools and services that enhance their business. Kaydoh's platform aligns perfectly with this mission, offering features that directly address the challenges agents face in managing and leveraging their marketing assets.
"eXp Realty is committed to providing our agents with the technology that gives them a competitive edge," said Kendall Bonner, VP, Industry Relations & Strategic Partnerships, "Kaydoh's ability to consolidate and optimize marketing efforts directly supports our agents in demonstrating their value and closing more deals. We are excited to offer this valuable resource to our network."
