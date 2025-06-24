Mria Labs Announces Key Features of Mria CRM: The First Native CRM for Jira
Mria Labs announces the key features of Mria CRM, the first fully native CRM built exclusively for Jira. Designed to integrate seamlessly within Jira, Mria CRM offers powerful lead, contact, company, and deal management capabilities, along with activity tracking and customizable workflows. The solution aims to unify customer relationship management and project delivery for Jira users, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Dover, DE, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mria Labs Inc, an established Atlassian Marketplace partner, today unveiled detailed insights into Mria CRM, its upcoming customer relationship management solution built natively inside Jira. Specifically designed for Jira users, Mria CRM unifies sales, support, and project delivery workflows into a single system of record, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly and manage customer relationships without ever leaving Jira.
As a trusted Atlassian Marketplace partner with a proven track record of delivering successful apps, Mria Labs Inc is embarking on a fresh chapter with a dedicated focus on Mria CRM. This new venture centers exclusively on creating a fully native CRM solution designed specifically for Jira users, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation within the Atlassian ecosystem.
Traditional CRM tools often create silos by requiring users to switch between platforms, risking data duplication and misalignment. Mria CRM solves this challenge by embedding essential CRM capabilities directly within Jira’s environment, aligning customer management closely with engineering and support processes.
Key core features of Mria CRM include:
1. Lead Management
Capture and assign leads directly within Jira. Track progress using custom statuses, log every interaction through activity tracking, and qualify leads based on real engagement with a clear, structured path to convert them into deals.
2. Contact Management
Maintain complete visibility of every contact through structured links to associated companies, leads, and deals. This connected view enhances communication, personalization, and relationship-building across the customer lifecycle.
3. Company Management
Streamline account oversight with centralized company records that group related contacts, leads, and deals. This unified perspective supports effective account planning and strategic decision-making.
4. Deal Management with Pipelines
Visualize deal progress with customizable sales pipelines. Gain accurate revenue forecasts, monitor deal health, and quickly identify bottlenecks to keep opportunities moving forward.
5. Permissions Management
Leverage Jira’s native permission schemes to control access to sensitive CRM data. This built-in security framework ensures compliance and simplifies governance across teams.
6. Activity Tracking and Communication Logging
Log every customer interaction, including calls, emails, and meetings, with a full history of past and upcoming activities. This fosters transparency, promotes accountability, and supports alignment across all teams.
7. Product Management
Manage your product catalog within Mria CRM and link products to deals for more informed sales conversations, precise tracking, and better reporting.
8. Jira Workflow Integration
Mria CRM is fully aligned with Jira workflows, bringing sales, support, and technical teams into a single system. This integration enables smooth handoffs, faster resolution times, and consistent progress tracking across functions.
“Building Mria CRM as a unified system of work inside Jira allows us to break down traditional silos that slow business,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO & Founder of Mria Labs Inc. “Our solution empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly by combining customer relationship management with project delivery and support in one connected workspace. This not only drives operational efficiency but also enhances customer satisfaction and business growth.”
Currently under active development, Mria CRM leverages Forge’s secure, scalable platform to deliver a future-proof CRM experience. The app will be available soon on the Atlassian Marketplace. Mria Labs invites Jira users and Atlassian partners to follow its progress and prepare for a CRM that transforms customer management in Jira.
For more information and updates, visit https://mriacrm.com/.
Contact
Anton Storozhuk
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
