Love, Robots, and the Future: 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference Heads to China
Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference is set to take place from June 24–26, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the event’s evolution since its inaugural gathering in London. Hosted in Shaoxing, China, this highly anticipated edition will bring together leading researchers, scientists, and industry innovators to explore the future of intimacy, companionship, and emotional connection through robotics and artificial intelligence.
The conference will spotlight pioneering research and critical discourse on topics such as ethical considerations in human-robot relationships, emotional AI, robotic intimacy, virtual and augmented reality experiences, and the sociocultural impact of humanoid robotics. Featured speakers include Professor Ken Mogi, a renowned Japanese neuroscientist, author, and broadcaster known for his work on consciousness and the science of happiness, and Professor Zhigeng Pan, Dean of the School of Artificial Intelligence at Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST), whose research in virtual reality and the metaverse has gained international recognition.
Additional experts from institutions such as MIT, Stanford, and Tsinghua University will join these thought leaders, along with technology pioneers from companies including Tesla, Google, and Alibaba. The conference is also expected to host policymakers from China, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, emphasizing the global relevance and interdisciplinary collaboration necessary for the development of emotionally intelligent robotics.
Media professionals are invited to attend the conference either virtually at no cost or in person in China with access to a special two-for-one ticket offer. This is a unique opportunity to engage directly with the world’s foremost experts in AI, robotics, and human-technology interaction.
Official conference website: https://loveandsexwithrobots.institute/
For additional details or press inquiries, please contact:
Emma Yann Zhang, General Chair
Email: contact@loveandsexwithrobots.institute
Phone: +86 187 0514 5004
The conference will spotlight pioneering research and critical discourse on topics such as ethical considerations in human-robot relationships, emotional AI, robotic intimacy, virtual and augmented reality experiences, and the sociocultural impact of humanoid robotics. Featured speakers include Professor Ken Mogi, a renowned Japanese neuroscientist, author, and broadcaster known for his work on consciousness and the science of happiness, and Professor Zhigeng Pan, Dean of the School of Artificial Intelligence at Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST), whose research in virtual reality and the metaverse has gained international recognition.
Additional experts from institutions such as MIT, Stanford, and Tsinghua University will join these thought leaders, along with technology pioneers from companies including Tesla, Google, and Alibaba. The conference is also expected to host policymakers from China, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, emphasizing the global relevance and interdisciplinary collaboration necessary for the development of emotionally intelligent robotics.
Media professionals are invited to attend the conference either virtually at no cost or in person in China with access to a special two-for-one ticket offer. This is a unique opportunity to engage directly with the world’s foremost experts in AI, robotics, and human-technology interaction.
Official conference website: https://loveandsexwithrobots.institute/
For additional details or press inquiries, please contact:
Emma Yann Zhang, General Chair
Email: contact@loveandsexwithrobots.institute
Phone: +86 187 0514 5004
Contact
Love and Sex with Robots ConferenceContact
Emma Yann Zhang
+8618705140421
https://loveandsexwithrobots.institute/
Emma Yann Zhang
+8618705140421
https://loveandsexwithrobots.institute/
Multimedia
Categories