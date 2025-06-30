5IR Funds Leads $10M Round in GreatX to Unlock Real Estate Yield Through DeFi
Venture capital fund 5IR Funds is leading a $10 million strategic investment in GreatX, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. GreatX gives digital asset holders access to the economic benefits of real estate—like stable yield and capital protection—via its DeFi protocol. The funding accelerates GreatX’s platform development to bridge the gap between institutional real estate and DeFi.
Dallas, TX, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 5IR Funds, a venture fund backing foundational technologies of the fifth industrial revolution, including infrastructure for the tokenized economy, today announced it is leading a $10 million strategic investment in GreatX, a decentralized finance-native (DeFi) protocol built to transform real estate equity into capital-protected, yield-generating digital assets.
At the intersection of real-world assets, behavioral finance, and stablecoin infrastructure, GreatX introduces a programmable liquidity layer for the $12.3 trillion of income-producing real estate currently trapped in long-term, illiquid structures.
Rather than tokenizing real estate titles, GreatX mints U.S. Treasury–backed tokens that can be optionally assigned to revenue-generating hotel properties—activating yield from both cashflow and appreciation, all while preserving principal. The result: a secure, composable asset that behaves like a stablecoin but performs like a portfolio.
“We believe GreatX represents the next evolution in RWA tokenization: asset-backed, behaviorally designed, and DeFi-native from inception,” said David Carstens, Founder and General Partner at 5IR Funds. “In a world awash with speculative real estate plays, GreatX delivers something that actually works—for both yield seekers and protocol composability. This is the kind of real-world capital stack DeFi has been waiting for.”
Backed by the Patel Family Office, a 3rd-generation real estate investment and management firm based in Dallas with deep experience in owning and managing hotels globally , GreatX is launching with institutional-grade hospitality assets in the U.S. and a 10,000+ investor pipeline spanning North America, the Middle East, and Asia.
“Our goal was never just tokenization—it was transformation,” said Kim Diamond, Co-Founder of GreatX and former Managing Director at Standard & Poor’s. “We’ve spent our careers building real-world portfolios. With GreatX, we’ve architected a product that speaks the native language of DeFi, but brings the full weight of institutional real estate discipline.”
The raise will accelerate GreatX’s platform rollout, regulatory pathways, and token issuance. The protocol is set to launch its first tranche of asset-linked, assignable tokens by Q4 2025.
Why It Matters
• $380T Global Real Estate is the world’s largest store of wealth—and its least liquid
• $205B Stablecoins represent programmable capital with no native yield mechanism
• GreatX bridges both: U.S. Treasuries + Real Estate Cashflow = Capital-Protected RWA Yield
About GreatX
GreatX is a DeFi-native platform unlocking real estate equity via U.S. Treasury-backed tokens that offer stable yield, capital protection, and upside exposure through optional property assignment. Built in partnership with the Patel Family Office and led by real estate and structured finance veterans, GreatX enables global investors to access institutional real estate returns—without the friction of traditional real estate ownership.
More: www.greatx.com
Contact:
press@greatx.com
About 5IR Funds
5IR Funds is a venture capital fund backing the breakthrough companies and foundational technologies of the Fifth Industrial Revolution. With a $200 million target fund , 5IR makes early-stage investments in pioneering companies across artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, quantum computing, advanced materials, and virtual reality (VR). Led by a team of experienced technologists, entrepreneurs, and intellectual property experts, 5IR provides more than capital—it delivers strategic partnership, an extensive network, and the specialized guidance needed to build defensible, market-defining businesses.
More: www.5irfunds.com
Contact:
press@5IRFunds.com
