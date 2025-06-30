5IR Funds Leads $10M Round in GreatX to Unlock Real Estate Yield Through DeFi

Venture capital fund 5IR Funds is leading a $10 million strategic investment in GreatX, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. GreatX gives digital asset holders access to the economic benefits of real estate—like stable yield and capital protection—via its DeFi protocol. The funding accelerates GreatX’s platform development to bridge the gap between institutional real estate and DeFi.