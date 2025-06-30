Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® Launches to Help Seniors Live Smarter with Tech, Humor, and Heart
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is a new blog and YouTube series hosted by Garrison Leykam that helps seniors discover age-friendly technology, lifestyle products, and tools to live smarter, safer, and more connected.
West Hartford, CT, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Garrison Leykam, a nationally recognized author, career coach, and media producer, today announced the launch of Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos®, a new online media brand dedicated to helping older adults and their caregivers discover age-friendly technology and lifestyle products.
Combining hands-on product reviews with practical insights and a dash of humor, Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is designed to cut through confusion and empower seniors to live smarter, safer, and more connected lives.
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is currently available as an interactive blog, with a companion YouTube series set to debut in Summer 2025. Upcoming features will cover products such as:
Senior technology
Mobility devices
Smart home products
Health technology
Independent living tools
Senior safety
Longevity tech
Robotics for seniors
Voice-activated devices
Senior lifestyle products
“Technology should be a bridge, not a barrier,” Leykam said. “We want to help older adults and their families make informed choices about the gadgets that can truly improve their lives, while having a little fun in the process.”
Garrison Leykam brings decades of media and leadership experience to the project, including a PhD in Marketing, best-selling books, and hosting “Diners” on Connecticut Public Television. His most recent book, Heartstrings Across Miles, was featured in AARP Magazine’s Feb.–March 2025 issue.
About Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos®
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is a media platform dedicated to reviewing senior-friendly technologies, tools, and lifestyle products that empower older adults to live independently and joyfully. Its mission is to break down barriers to technology and encourage active, connected aging.
Contact:
Garrison Leykam
Team@GeezersGadgetsAndGizmos.com
www.GeezersGadgetsAndGizmos.com
Combining hands-on product reviews with practical insights and a dash of humor, Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is designed to cut through confusion and empower seniors to live smarter, safer, and more connected lives.
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is currently available as an interactive blog, with a companion YouTube series set to debut in Summer 2025. Upcoming features will cover products such as:
Senior technology
Mobility devices
Smart home products
Health technology
Independent living tools
Senior safety
Longevity tech
Robotics for seniors
Voice-activated devices
Senior lifestyle products
“Technology should be a bridge, not a barrier,” Leykam said. “We want to help older adults and their families make informed choices about the gadgets that can truly improve their lives, while having a little fun in the process.”
Garrison Leykam brings decades of media and leadership experience to the project, including a PhD in Marketing, best-selling books, and hosting “Diners” on Connecticut Public Television. His most recent book, Heartstrings Across Miles, was featured in AARP Magazine’s Feb.–March 2025 issue.
About Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos®
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is a media platform dedicated to reviewing senior-friendly technologies, tools, and lifestyle products that empower older adults to live independently and joyfully. Its mission is to break down barriers to technology and encourage active, connected aging.
Contact:
Garrison Leykam
Team@GeezersGadgetsAndGizmos.com
www.GeezersGadgetsAndGizmos.com
Contact
Garrison Leykam LLCContact
Garrison Leykam
203-434-9803
Garrison Leykam
203-434-9803
Categories