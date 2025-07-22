Immundiagnostik, Inc. to Showcase New Automated Chemiluminescent Analyzer and Autosampler at ADLM 2025

Immundiagnostik, Inc. will showcase the ECL100 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay Analyzer and QSE180 Autosampler at Booth 2240 during the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, July 29–31.