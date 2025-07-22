Immundiagnostik, Inc. to Showcase New Automated Chemiluminescent Analyzer and Autosampler at ADLM 2025
Immundiagnostik, Inc. will showcase the ECL100 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay Analyzer and QSE180 Autosampler at Booth 2240 during the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, July 29–31.
Manchester, NH, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik, Inc., a leading provider of immunoassays and lab detection tools, is excited to announce its upcoming exhibition at the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, July 29–31. Attendees are invited to visit booth #2240 to experience live demonstrations of two powerful innovations for high-throughput laboratories: the ECL100 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay Analyzer and the QSE180 Autosampler.
Developed by Epitope Diagnostics, Inc., the ECL100 and QSE180 are designed to work separately or in tandem to help streamline stool sample testing, offering unmatched automation, efficiency, and scalability for labs across North America.
Live at Booth #2240: See the ECL100 in Action
The ECL100 is a fully automated chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer that delivers:
1) Time and cost savings: One technician can run multiple assays using a single sample.
2) High-throughput: Processes up to 120–180 tests per hour.
3) Compact design: High performance with a small benchtop footprint.
4) Broad compatibility: Works seamlessly with over 50 CLIA tests.
Automate Stool Sample Prep with the QSE180
The QSE180 automates stool sample preparation for vital CLIA tests including calprotectin, pancreatic elastase-1 (PE-1), quantitative fecal occult blood (qFOB), and H. pylori. Key features include:
1) Process up to 180 samples per hour
2) 32-sample capacity for efficient batch processing
3) Random-access automation for uninterrupted workflows
4) Seamless integration with the ECL100 for full process automation
“By providing the ECL100 and QSE180, we’re bringing next-generation automation and assay compatibility to high-throughput labs in North America,” said Terry Fisher, Chief Operations Officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc. “Whether used together or separately, these innovative tools offer a powerful, cost-effective solution to increase efficiency and reduce hands-on time, all without sacrificing precision.”
Visit Immundiagnostik, Inc. at Booth #2240
Attendees of the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo are encouraged to stop by booth 2240 to discover more about Immundiagnostik, Inc.’s full menu of CLIA assays, see live instrument demonstrations, and speak with experts from both Immundiagnostik and Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
To schedule a demo or meeting in advance, please contact Immundiagnostik, Inc. via email: idkinc@immundiagnostik.com.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. is a provider of immunoassays and lab detection tools for research and clinical laboratories across North America. With a focus on high-quality solutions, the company is dedicated to helping labs improve efficiency, accuracy, and clinical outcomes.
Visit idkna.com to discover more.
Developed by Epitope Diagnostics, Inc., the ECL100 and QSE180 are designed to work separately or in tandem to help streamline stool sample testing, offering unmatched automation, efficiency, and scalability for labs across North America.
Live at Booth #2240: See the ECL100 in Action
The ECL100 is a fully automated chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer that delivers:
1) Time and cost savings: One technician can run multiple assays using a single sample.
2) High-throughput: Processes up to 120–180 tests per hour.
3) Compact design: High performance with a small benchtop footprint.
4) Broad compatibility: Works seamlessly with over 50 CLIA tests.
Automate Stool Sample Prep with the QSE180
The QSE180 automates stool sample preparation for vital CLIA tests including calprotectin, pancreatic elastase-1 (PE-1), quantitative fecal occult blood (qFOB), and H. pylori. Key features include:
1) Process up to 180 samples per hour
2) 32-sample capacity for efficient batch processing
3) Random-access automation for uninterrupted workflows
4) Seamless integration with the ECL100 for full process automation
“By providing the ECL100 and QSE180, we’re bringing next-generation automation and assay compatibility to high-throughput labs in North America,” said Terry Fisher, Chief Operations Officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc. “Whether used together or separately, these innovative tools offer a powerful, cost-effective solution to increase efficiency and reduce hands-on time, all without sacrificing precision.”
Visit Immundiagnostik, Inc. at Booth #2240
Attendees of the 2025 ADLM Clinical Lab Expo are encouraged to stop by booth 2240 to discover more about Immundiagnostik, Inc.’s full menu of CLIA assays, see live instrument demonstrations, and speak with experts from both Immundiagnostik and Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
To schedule a demo or meeting in advance, please contact Immundiagnostik, Inc. via email: idkinc@immundiagnostik.com.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. is a provider of immunoassays and lab detection tools for research and clinical laboratories across North America. With a focus on high-quality solutions, the company is dedicated to helping labs improve efficiency, accuracy, and clinical outcomes.
Visit idkna.com to discover more.
Contact
Immundiagnostik, Inc.Contact
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x 1009
www.idkna.com
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x 1009
www.idkna.com
Categories