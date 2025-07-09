Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025.
Hamilton, OH, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating 40+ years of handcrafted cookie tradition—now baking fresh at Coffee Cup Overflowing
Cincinnati’s iconic gourmet cookie brand, Blue Chip Cookies, is expanding its sweet legacy to Hamilton, OH. Beginning July 11, guests at Coffee Cup Overflowing will enjoy fresh-from-the-oven Blue Chip Cookies—baked daily from scratch—paired with premium ice cream and locally roasted coffee in a cozy, community-focused café setting.
Twice voted “Best Cookies in Cincinnati,” Blue Chip Cookies is beloved for its handcrafted, perfectly portioned cookies made with premium ingredients. Now, Hamilton cookie lovers can experience the warm, fresh-baked charm of this iconic brand again, or for the first time, right in their neighborhood.
What’s Baking in Hamilton:
· Made-from-scratch Blue Chip Cookies, baked fresh daily
· Award-winning recipes—a Cincinnati favorite since 1983
· Premium ice cream to enjoy solo or as a cookie pairing
· A welcoming café atmosphere perfect for treats, coffee breaks, and connection
“We’re thrilled to bring our tradition of small-batch, scratch-baked excellence to Coffee Cup Overflowing,” said Donna Drury-Heine, CEO of Blue Chip Cookies. “As a company rooted in the Cincinnati area for over 40 years, it’s incredibly meaningful to grow just up the road in Hamilton—with a partner who shares our values of quality, community, and craft.”
Joseph Bakhit, owner of Coffee Cup Overflowing, shared his longtime connection with the brand: “I’ve loved Blue Chip Cookies since the mid-’90s and even looked into franchising back then. About 10 years ago, I met Donna in a coffee shop and kept her business card. When I reached out a couple of years ago, she told me about their licensing model—it was the perfect fit for our café. We’re thrilled to bring these incredible cookies to Hamilton. They pair perfectly with our gourmet coffee—and now we’ve added premium ice cream too. It’s going to be a sweet journey for our community.”
In addition to its growing retail presence, Blue Chip Cookies operates a national online store, shipping gourmet cookie gifts nationwide for birthdays, celebrations, and corporate gifting. Recent expansion includes new licensed locations in Sherman, TX (opened October 2024) and Valencia, CA (opening July 2025)—marking a new chapter of coast-to-coast cookie joy.
About Blue Chip Cookies
Founded in 1983, Blue Chip Cookies is a pioneer in the gourmet cookie category, earning a loyal following with its signature scratch-made recipes and perfectly portioned treats. At its peak, the brand operated over 50 franchise locations—primarily in malls nationwide. In response to changing market dynamics, Blue Chip strategically shifted to online eCommerce and corporate gifting, while rebuilding its brick-and-mortar footprint through licensing—a more affordable and flexible option for passionate small business owners. With licensed locations in multiple states and a thriving online store, Blue Chip Cookies continues to grow while staying true to its handcrafted roots.
About Coffee Cup Overflowing
A Hamilton favorite, Coffee Cup Overflowing is known for its inviting atmosphere, artisanal coffee, and dedication to the local community. Now partnering with Blue Chip Cookies and offering premium ice cream, the café is set to become Hamilton’s go-to spot for cookies, coffee, and connection.
Grand Opening: July 11
Coffee Cup Overflowing
6544 Winford Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
513-737-1100
Media Contact:
Donna Drury
CEO & President, Blue Chip Cookie Company
1-800-888-YUMM (9866)
donna@bluechipcookies.com
www.bluechipcookies.com
