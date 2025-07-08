Whitaker Brothers Introduces the Ultimate Data Destruction Solution: The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder
Whitaker Brothers, a trusted leader in the data destruction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder. This cutting-edge product meets the latest National Security Agency (NSA) regulations for Top Secret, SCI, and COMSEC destruction of paper and optical media, and is CUI compliant.
Datastroyer DCS 36/7 key features include:
- Shreds confidential documents into tiny 0.8 mm x 5 mm particles, so sensitive information is completely irrecoverable.
- Exceeds the highest level of security for data destruction by the NSA.
- Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) compliant.
- Quickly shreds up to 14 sheets of paper at once, with an NSA volume rating of HIGH.
- Shreds credit cards and optical media like CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs into 2 mm x 2 mm particles.
- NSA evaluated and listed on the July 2025 NSA/CSS Evaluated Products List.
Whitaker Brothers created this groundbreaking design to offer government agencies, businesses, and organizations of all sizes an all-in-one solution for securely eradicating both paper documents and optical media. “We’re thrilled that the DCS 36/7 is the latest addition to the NSA/CSS Evaluated Products List in July 2025,” writes Lauren Rossi, Vice President of Government Sales at Whitaker Brothers.
“The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 represents a significant advancement in our commitment to providing state-of-the-art data destruction equipment. Its powerful performance, high security ratings, and ease of use makes the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 the best tool to ensure both compliance and confidentiality,” said Joe Mitchell, President at Whitaker Brothers.
“This machine is a game changer for those that need to quietly and safely dispose of both physical and digital forms of confidential information, and it eliminates the need for purchasing separate shredders for paper and media, which saves time and space,” explains Kyle Mitchell, Vice President of National Sales at Whitaker Brothers.
Additional features of the shredder include anti-jam technology, a user-friendly touch screen, an integrated automatic oiler, and an eco-friendly energy management and control system. The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder is now available for purchase through Whitaker Brothers’ website by visiting whitakerbrothers.com/dcs367.
About Whitaker Brothers
Whitaker Brothers has been a top name in the data destruction and print finishing industries for over 80 years. Specializing in high-security shredders, Whitaker Brothers supplies a full collection of data destruction equipment and print finishing equipment produced to assist organizations and businesses protect their classified information, comply with privacy regulations, mitigate the risks associated with data breaches, and efficiently handle their paper needs. Because of its focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, Whitaker Brothers continues to be a catalyst in the industries in which it operates.
Press Contacts
For questions or more information, please contact:
Lauren Rossi
Vice President of Government Sales, Whitaker Brothers
lrossi@whitakerbrothers.com
Kyle Mitchell
Vice President of National Sales, Whitaker Brothers
kmitchell@whitakerbrothers.com
