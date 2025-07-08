Whitaker Brothers Introduces the Ultimate Data Destruction Solution: The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder

Whitaker Brothers, a trusted leader in the data destruction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder. This cutting-edge product meets the latest National Security Agency (NSA) regulations for Top Secret, SCI, and COMSEC destruction of paper and optical media, and is CUI compliant.