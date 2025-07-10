Mria CRM for Jira Positioned to Replace CRM Integrations with Jira-Native Experience
Mria Labs has highlighted a growing shift in the Atlassian ecosystem, as more B2B teams move away from traditional CRM integrations and toward Jira-native solutions. Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM delivers a fully embedded CRM experience inside Jira, eliminating the need for external tools, sync maintenance, or context switching. With rising demand for native workflows that align sales, delivery, and support, Mria CRM is well positioned to lead this emerging category.
San Francisco, CA, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mria Labs Inc., the team behind the upcoming Mria CRM for Jira, has spotlighted a growing trend in the Atlassian ecosystem: teams are moving away from traditional CRM platforms and toward native, Jira-based solutions. Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM is at the forefront of this shift, offering a true CRM experience inside Jira without integrations, sync issues, or context switching.
Over the past year, more companies have voiced frustration with CRM tools that sit outside of their core delivery systems. Sales and support teams often operate separately from product and engineering teams, using disconnected tools that create silos and delay collaboration. According to internal research by Mria Labs and public conversations in the Atlassian Community, many teams have tried and failed to “integrate” third-party CRMs into Jira with costly, unreliable results.
“Teams don’t want another integration. They want a system that works where they already are,” said Anton Storozhuk, Founder and CEO of Mria Labs. “That’s why we’re building a CRM that lives entirely in Jira because that’s where work happens.”
Unlike CRM platforms that require complex mapping, external dashboards, or constant sync maintenance, Mria CRM is built to match Jira’s structure and logic. Every record, from leads and contacts to deals and companies, is stored, viewed, and managed inside Jira using a familiar interface and native permissions model.
Earlier this month, Mria Labs published the key components of the CRM, giving the Atlassian community a first look at the structure behind the product. The announcement focused on solving real workflow problems for teams managing customers, projects, and delivery in one place.
This shift is especially relevant to B2B teams already using Jira to manage delivery, support, and product development. For these teams, adding another standalone CRM often means more overhead, more ramp-up time, and more risk of lost context. Mria CRM is designed to eliminate those challenges by aligning sales and customer management with how Jira teams already work.
Mria CRM is expected to launch in fall 2025. Teams can sign up to be notified at launch and receive product updates at https://mriacrm.com/.
About Mria Labs
Mria Labs was founded by Anton Storozhuk, previously CEO of Alpha Serve (acquired by Tempo Software in 2024). With deep expertise in Atlassian Marketplace development and enterprise integration, Mria Labs is focused on solving core business challenges for Jira Cloud users, starting with CRM.
Over the past year, more companies have voiced frustration with CRM tools that sit outside of their core delivery systems. Sales and support teams often operate separately from product and engineering teams, using disconnected tools that create silos and delay collaboration. According to internal research by Mria Labs and public conversations in the Atlassian Community, many teams have tried and failed to “integrate” third-party CRMs into Jira with costly, unreliable results.
“Teams don’t want another integration. They want a system that works where they already are,” said Anton Storozhuk, Founder and CEO of Mria Labs. “That’s why we’re building a CRM that lives entirely in Jira because that’s where work happens.”
Unlike CRM platforms that require complex mapping, external dashboards, or constant sync maintenance, Mria CRM is built to match Jira’s structure and logic. Every record, from leads and contacts to deals and companies, is stored, viewed, and managed inside Jira using a familiar interface and native permissions model.
Earlier this month, Mria Labs published the key components of the CRM, giving the Atlassian community a first look at the structure behind the product. The announcement focused on solving real workflow problems for teams managing customers, projects, and delivery in one place.
This shift is especially relevant to B2B teams already using Jira to manage delivery, support, and product development. For these teams, adding another standalone CRM often means more overhead, more ramp-up time, and more risk of lost context. Mria CRM is designed to eliminate those challenges by aligning sales and customer management with how Jira teams already work.
Mria CRM is expected to launch in fall 2025. Teams can sign up to be notified at launch and receive product updates at https://mriacrm.com/.
About Mria Labs
Mria Labs was founded by Anton Storozhuk, previously CEO of Alpha Serve (acquired by Tempo Software in 2024). With deep expertise in Atlassian Marketplace development and enterprise integration, Mria Labs is focused on solving core business challenges for Jira Cloud users, starting with CRM.
Contact
Mria Labs Inc.Contact
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Categories