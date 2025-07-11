Record Breaking Items from the Medici Royal Estate to Hit the Auction Block, Including Jewels, Rare Coins, Luxury Homes, Rare Antiques, Shipwreck Artifacts, and Art
Beverly Hills, CA, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- www.bid.gwsauctions.com
Kruse GWS Auctions Brings Royal Medici Artifacts up for auction on July 19, 2025, beginning at 8AM EST. This incredible auction will reach into the millions of dollars, as the royal family will be offering jewels, cars, art, and other one-of-a-kind items that have historical value dating back to the fifteenth century. Bidders should prepare to be amazed by the diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds alone, but with over 550 Lots available, the true collector will want to view every lot. There are so many artifacts from the Medici Royal Family, which cannot be found at any other auction in the world. The luxury homesites include a 2 Bedroom/2Bath Beach Home in the Florida Keys that boasts a pool and guest unit, a luxury custom 7,042 Squarefoot home in Windermere, Florida, and a New York Studio Apartment at 90 Park Terrace E.
Some of the historical pieces featured include ancient coins and artifacts recovered from shipwrecks. These exceptional offerings present exceptional preservation, color and are a testament to both their historical importance and superb state of conservation.
In addition, some of the royal jewels are available including a 50.90ctw Emerald 17.00ctw Diamond and 18k Necklace. This exceptional necklace was finely crafted in 18k white gold and is lined with emeralds that each display a vivid, lush transparent green color that is truly stunning. This necklace is in excellent condition. Bidder’s will want to make the set by adding the 18.70ctw Emerald, 8.00ctw Diamond and 18k White Gold 2.60’ Earrings that pair perfectly with the aforementioned necklace. Also, up for grabs, is a stunning collection of art, Royal antiques and other one-of-a-kind items.
Auction Note: Each item in this sale comes from the estate of Prince Lorenzo de' Medici of Italy. Prince Lorenzo de' Medici from the Medici family of Italy is an internationally recognized artist and a businessman, who has traded more than half a billion dollar in the art in his career. His father is Alessandro de' Medici who is descended from the famous Florentine Family. Ancestors of the de' Medici family include three Popes: Leo X, Clemente II, and Pius IV, and two French queens: Mary and Catherine de' Medici. Each lot will include an appreciation letter from Prince Lorenzo for participating in his family's auction.
About Kruse GWS Auctions:
Kruse GWS Inc. is a world-record breaking auction house specializing in Entertainment Memorabilia, Fine Jewelry, Master Timepieces, Royal Artifacts, Real Estate, Luxury Automobiles, Whiskey/Spirits, NFTs, and NFT appraisals. Founder Dame Brigitte Kruse is the first auctioneer to be knighted by a Royal Family, the first female auctioneer to set a Guinness World Record and is a member of the Forbes Los Angeles Business Council. The auction house continues to be featured in the world-wide press. Brigitte Kruse built the world’s first NFT marketplace with a live auction feature. The globally respected auction house has been featured around the world for sales of such notable items as Elvis Presley’s personal jet, Marilyn Monroe’s famous black dress, Marlon Brando’s historic Rolex watch, Italian Renaissance philosopher Machiavelli’s estate in Florence, Italy, and the 14th century celadon bowl owned by the last Empress of Vietnam. For more information, please visit bid.gwsauctions.com (http://bid.gwsauctions.com/). For interviews, quotes, mentions or articles please contact Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266.
Multimedia
Emerald and Diamond Necklace Owned by Medici Royal Family
A 50.90ctw Emerald 17.00ctw Diamond and 18k Necklace in a stunning setting
