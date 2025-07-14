Phenotap, Inc. Receives Progr. Related Investment from Helmsley Charitable Trust to Advance Breakthrough Ketone Sensor Technology for People Living with Type 1 Diabetes

Phenotap, Inc. announced a $3 million investment to support the continued development and optimization of KetoTap™ Core, a novel enzymatic technology, to make it active and stable enough to be used as part of a continuous ketone sensor that can help prevent the occurrence of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D).