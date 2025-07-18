SeedList Launching Institutional Crypto Crowdfunding Project to Empower Retail Investors and Disrupt the VC-Dominated Crypto Fundraising Landscape
SeedList intends to disrupt crypto fundraising by launching a large-scale institutional-grade crypto crowdfunding platform prioritizing KOLs and value-add retail investors over old-money VCs; will leverage A.I. and provide merit-based allocation and streamline large-scale fundraising for crypto founders using its pre-vetted strategic network
Singapore, Singapore, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SeedList, the industry-disruptive crypto crowdfunding platform hailed as the “Robinhood” of crypto fundraising, today announced the official launch of its crypto project. Its business model is designed to complement that of industry leaders like CoinList, Republic & TokenSoft but targets non-U.S. clients and users.
The SeedList launch will mark a pivotal shift in how digital assets are funded and who benefits from their success. SeedList’s mission is clear: to dismantle the entrenched venture capital (VC) gatekeeping system that has long exploited retail investors and to decentralize investment power by rewarding real contributors, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), strategic partners, and engaged retail investors.
Retail Investors Have Been Left Behind
For years, retail investors have been relegated to the bottom of a pyramid-shaped capital stack, often serving as exit liquidity for early-stage VCs and insiders who secure massive allocations at rock-bottom valuations. The result has been widespread retail losses, disillusionment, and a broken system that contradicts crypto’s founding promise of democratized finance.
“The crypto ecosystem promised financial empowerment for the many, but instead, retail investors have been repeatedly shortchanged, used as exit liquidity for VC firms focused on rapid exits and short-term gains,” said Rosa Pagani, SeedList Co-Founder. “SeedList will remove VCs from the center of the equation entirely, decentralizing investment and putting financial power back into the hands of the people who actually build, promote, and sustain these projects, KOLs & value-add retail investors.”
A New Narrative: From rapid-exit VCs to Meritocratic Access
Legacy platforms have pushed the boundaries in our industry, innovating and enabling many crowdfunding crypto launches but have largely perpetuated a system favoring institutional insiders. “These platforms often prioritize U.S.-based VCs, impose inflated valuations on retail investors, and offer limited upside, resulting in large retail losses and eroding trust,” said Brijesh Patel, one of SeedList’s other co-founders.
Brijesh continues, “We are witnessing a critical movement away from the old VC narrative. SeedList flips this by rewarding measurable value, community building, technical development, and genuine engagement, ensuring that retail investors and KOLs have meaningful access and upside, and can invest before VCs at the Seed or Pre-Seed round of top 100 target market crypto projects.”
Traction and Industry Momentum
The crypto fundraising market is evolving rapidly. Existing platforms have launched over 50 projects since 2018, including landmark projects like Solana, Filecoin, Near, Flow, and Shardeum. They have now launched or plan to launch nearly 100 projects in the next year, including WalletConnect ($10mm on 4 launchpads including CoinList, Binance Launchpad, & Echo).
Yet, despite this growth by these industry innovators, retail investors remain underserved and undervalued, said CryptoSheldon, Co-Founder of SeedList. He continues, “We see growing demand for platforms that prioritize transparency, fairness, and real-world impact. SeedList’s AI-driven meritocratic allocation system and international, non-U.S. focus position us uniquely to capture this momentum and deliver a better experience for retail investors and project founders alike.”
SeedList’s Differentiated Business Model
Unlike competitors, SeedList will be designed to eliminate VC gatekeeping by using proprietary AI to dynamically adjust SAFT allocation based on measurable contributions rather than passive capital. Its curated ecosystem will connect projects with a vetted network of KOLs, strategic partners, and Tier 1 exchanges, accelerating project launches and aligning incentives across the board. Features include:
- Merit-Based Allocation: Dynamic, AI-powered assessment of community impact, technical contributions, and marketing efforts
- Retail Empowerment: Early access and fair pricing for retail investors, micro-influencers, and power users
- International Focus: Serving non-U.S. markets to reduce regulatory friction and broaden access (KYC required)
Industry-Wide Impact
SeedList’s launch will represent a fundamental shift in crypto fundraising, challenging the dominance of previous crypto crowdfunding platforms. By flattening the capital stack and rewarding real contributors, SeedList will offer a sustainable and inclusive model that benefits projects, investors, and the broader ecosystem.
About SeedList
SeedList is an in-development crypto project that intends to launch an institutional-grade, AI-powered crypto crowdfunding platform designed to empower the individuals and organizations that drive real project success. Backed by a team with deep expertise from leading global exchanges, venture capital, and Web3 projects, SeedList is setting a new standard for meritocratic, transparent, and large-scale crypto fundraising. With management from leading global exchanges and venture capital, and connections to industry leaders including Binance, a16z, Coinbase, Gemini, WhiteBIT, and AngelList/CoinList, SeedList intends to combine the rigor of traditional investment banking with the agility of decentralized finance, setting a new industry standard for meritocratic, transparent large-scale capital raising for top-100 target market crypto projects.
This press release is not intended to be an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, any security or digital asset, or to participate in any SeedList-related offering or product. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, and may include words such as "intends," "is designed to," "will," and similar expressions that identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, and actual results can differ materially. Undue reliance on these forward-looking statements is cautioned against. Forward-looking statements are valid on the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise them.
Contact
SeedlistContact
Brijesh Patel
+1-323-444-9895
seedlist.net
https://x.com/seedlist_
https://app.dealroom.co/companies/seedlist
https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/seedlist
