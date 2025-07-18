SeedList Launching Institutional Crypto Crowdfunding Project to Empower Retail Investors and Disrupt the VC-Dominated Crypto Fundraising Landscape

SeedList intends to disrupt crypto fundraising by launching a large-scale institutional-grade crypto crowdfunding platform prioritizing KOLs and value-add retail investors over old-money VCs; will leverage A.I. and provide merit-based allocation and streamline large-scale fundraising for crypto founders using its pre-vetted strategic network