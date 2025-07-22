Jacobson Equities Acquires Warehouse and Factory, Premier Student Housing Community Adjacent to Texas A&M University
Jacobson Equities, a Los Angeles based real estate sponsor, has acquired Warehouse and Factory, a premier student housing community adjacent to Texas A&M University.
College Station, TX, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jacobson Equities is pleased to announce the acquisition of Warehouse and Factory, a 260-bed, 163-unit student housing community located pedestrian to Texas A&M University. This acquisition marks another strategic addition to Jacobson Equities’ growing portfolio of high-quality, well-located multifamily and student housing assets throughout the United States.
Originally developed in 2005 and 2009, Warehouse and Factory combines industrial-inspired architecture with modern interiors and a highly walkable location. The community offers students a blend of convenience, design, and affordability—positioning it as one of the most sought-after off-campus housing options in College Station.
“Warehouse and Factory is situated in the most desirable neighborhood for off-campus housing at the largest institution in the nation, and its rental rates make it accessible to all students. This opportunity was an obvious choice for us,” stated Larry Jacobson, Principal of Jacobson Equities. “Given its prime location and unique offerings, this asset aligns seamlessly with our strategy of acquiring properties with robust fundamentals and substantial long-term potential.”
Jacobson Equities sees meaningful opportunities to enhance operations and elevate the living experience through focused management initiatives and selective improvements to unit interiors and common areas. These efforts are designed to create value while maintaining the property’s distinctive character and appeal to Texas A&M students.
This acquisition reflects Jacobson Equities’ continued commitment to investing in high demand markets and reinforces the firm’s reputation for identifying properties that offer both stability and opportunity.
For more information about Jacobson Equities and its 50+ year tradition of excellence, please visit www.jacobsonequities.com.
About Jacobson Equities:
Jacobson Equities is a privately owned real estate investment firm with a 50-year legacy of providing superior, risk-adjusted returns to individuals and families with substantial wealth.
Media Contact:
Max Reissig
Investor Relations
(310) 479-6900
mreissig@jacobsonequities.com
