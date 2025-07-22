Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking

The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort.