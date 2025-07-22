Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort.
Oklahoma City, OK, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leaders in healthcare, community advocacy, and business have united under the newly formed Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) to tackle the state's chronic health crisis head-on. Announced during MCOK’s recent inaugural luncheon at The Innovation Lab in Oklahoma City, the ambitious "25 in 25 Initiative" aims to elevate Oklahoma from its current healthcare ranking of 49th (Commonwealth Fund Rankings June 18, 2025) in the nation to 25th by 2050—a generational effort designed to address decades of systemic healthcare failures.
MCOK leadership made clear that incremental change is no longer acceptable. “Oklahoma’s healthcare system is fundamentally broken, and we’re among the worst performers nationally. That stops today,” said Co-Founder and Physician Dr. Keley John Booth, MD during the event. “Oklahomans deserve better. Period. No excuses.”
The consortium is unique in its collaborative approach, bringing together healthcare providers, payers, businesses, tribal nations, policymakers, and educators to create measurable change. “We are the spark for a movement with metrics,” said Co-Founder Rodolfo Alvarez del Castillo, MD. “This initiative will not just impact those of us living now but also future generations of Oklahomans.”
MCOK outlined several immediate quick-win projects, including tele-health pilots in rural communities, care pathway development task forces, and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard designed to increase transparency and awareness.
“Our goal is ambitious but attainable,” stated Dr. Keley John Booth. “Through collaboration, education, and innovation, we aim to elevate Oklahoma's ranking from 49th to 40th within five years, with the ultimate goal of reaching the top 25 in subsequent years.”
MCOK invites all Oklahomans, regardless of background or affiliation, to join this transformative effort. Victor Flores, MBA, MHA, Founding Member, and 2026 Candidate for Oklahoma Lt. Governor, noted “This is everyone’s problem. Healthcare experts alone cannot fix this. Together, we will rise to the challenge, ensuring a healthy and prosperous future for Oklahoma.”
For additional information, partnership opportunities, or to become involved, please visit http://mcok.org/
Media Contact:
Gabbey Raglin - Communications Director
Gabbey@mcok.org
405-896-6270
