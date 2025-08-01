Hawaii Off Grid’s Kupono Hale Project Wins 2025 AIA Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design
Maui, HI, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hawaii Off Grid is proud to announce that its innovative Kupono Hale project has been recognized with the Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design at the 2025 AIA Honolulu Design Awards. The project was honored during a July 25 Design Awards Gala in Waikiki, HI.
“We’re honored to receive this award and grateful to be recognized for a project that reflects our core values,” says David Sellers, AIA, Principal of Hawaii Off Grid and Founder of Surf Block Maui. “Kupono Hale was the house that set the standard for what we aim to achieve with Hawaii Off Grid. By combining thoughtful design with a net-zero footprint, this project represents what’s possible when resilience, sustainability, and design come together with purpose. This recognition affirms the importance of that mission and encourages us to keep pushing the boundaries of sustainable architecture.”
Located on Maui, Kupono Hale is a regenerative, energy-independent home that showcases the use of Surf Block, also known as Insulated Composite Concrete Forms (ICCF), a low-carbon, high-performance material made from recycled EPS foam. The design prioritizes climate resilience, thermal efficiency, and contextual harmony with the Hawaiian landscape.
A climate-forward case study in sustainable living, the home is entirely off-grid for both energy and water, producing enough solar power to intelligently support the dwelling and electric vehicles. Its glulam roof structure, paired with locally sourced Cook Pine decking and ceiling, features a graceful parabolic curve. This form is derived by rotating the ridge beam to follow the sun’s path, while the rest of the structure orients toward views and prevailing winds.
The Surf Block/ICCF walls deliver outstanding energy efficiency while significantly reducing embodied carbon. A bifacial glass solar array by Lumos generates power from both direct sunlight and light reflected off the concrete below, and also serves as a durable, waterproof roof over the outdoor dining area. This multifunctional system eliminates the need for traditional roofing materials, lowering costs and enhancing the home’s architectural expression. Expansive glazing by Marvin windows and doors strengthens the indoor-outdoor connection and contributes to the project’s clean, modern aesthetic and energy performance. Together, these elements create a home that is as sustainable and efficient as it is visually compelling.
“Marvin was so honored to be part of this project,” says Jim Hay, Marvin Senior Territory Manager. “We are thrilled to hear that it’s been recognized for this AIA award. One of this home’s many stunning aspects is its almost seamless connection with its natural surroundings, which Marvin helped realize with thoughtfully designed windows and doors. Additionally, the proprietary, low-maintenance fiberglass construction of Marvin Elevate and Essential products supports the project’s overall low-impact goals delivering reliable durability and energy efficiency.”
The 2025 AIA Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design is determined by public vote and reflects strong community support and enthusiasm for the project’s vision and execution. Kupono Hale’s recognition highlights the growing interest in off-grid, regenerative design as a viable model for sustainable living in Hawaii and beyond.
The project will be featured in a special section of the September issue of Hawaii Business magazine.
To learn more about Kupono Hale and Hawaii Off Grid’s work, visit hawaiioffgrid.com.
“We’re honored to receive this award and grateful to be recognized for a project that reflects our core values,” says David Sellers, AIA, Principal of Hawaii Off Grid and Founder of Surf Block Maui. “Kupono Hale was the house that set the standard for what we aim to achieve with Hawaii Off Grid. By combining thoughtful design with a net-zero footprint, this project represents what’s possible when resilience, sustainability, and design come together with purpose. This recognition affirms the importance of that mission and encourages us to keep pushing the boundaries of sustainable architecture.”
Located on Maui, Kupono Hale is a regenerative, energy-independent home that showcases the use of Surf Block, also known as Insulated Composite Concrete Forms (ICCF), a low-carbon, high-performance material made from recycled EPS foam. The design prioritizes climate resilience, thermal efficiency, and contextual harmony with the Hawaiian landscape.
A climate-forward case study in sustainable living, the home is entirely off-grid for both energy and water, producing enough solar power to intelligently support the dwelling and electric vehicles. Its glulam roof structure, paired with locally sourced Cook Pine decking and ceiling, features a graceful parabolic curve. This form is derived by rotating the ridge beam to follow the sun’s path, while the rest of the structure orients toward views and prevailing winds.
The Surf Block/ICCF walls deliver outstanding energy efficiency while significantly reducing embodied carbon. A bifacial glass solar array by Lumos generates power from both direct sunlight and light reflected off the concrete below, and also serves as a durable, waterproof roof over the outdoor dining area. This multifunctional system eliminates the need for traditional roofing materials, lowering costs and enhancing the home’s architectural expression. Expansive glazing by Marvin windows and doors strengthens the indoor-outdoor connection and contributes to the project’s clean, modern aesthetic and energy performance. Together, these elements create a home that is as sustainable and efficient as it is visually compelling.
“Marvin was so honored to be part of this project,” says Jim Hay, Marvin Senior Territory Manager. “We are thrilled to hear that it’s been recognized for this AIA award. One of this home’s many stunning aspects is its almost seamless connection with its natural surroundings, which Marvin helped realize with thoughtfully designed windows and doors. Additionally, the proprietary, low-maintenance fiberglass construction of Marvin Elevate and Essential products supports the project’s overall low-impact goals delivering reliable durability and energy efficiency.”
The 2025 AIA Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design is determined by public vote and reflects strong community support and enthusiasm for the project’s vision and execution. Kupono Hale’s recognition highlights the growing interest in off-grid, regenerative design as a viable model for sustainable living in Hawaii and beyond.
The project will be featured in a special section of the September issue of Hawaii Business magazine.
To learn more about Kupono Hale and Hawaii Off Grid’s work, visit hawaiioffgrid.com.
Contact
Hawaii Off GridContact
Haily Zaki
+18087201531
hawaiioffgrid.com/
Haily Zaki
+18087201531
hawaiioffgrid.com/
Multimedia
Categories