Mria Labs Announces Strategic Direction for Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has announced the strategic direction behind Mria CRM for Jira, a fully Jira-native customer relationship management system designed to align sales, product, and engineering teams in one connected platform. Built on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM eliminates tool switching and fragmented data by managing the entire customer journey directly inside Jira.
New York, NY, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mria Labs has officially announced the strategic direction behind Mria CRM for Jira, positioning the product as a unified system that brings sales, product, and engineering teams together inside Jira. Rather than building another CRM for sales alone, Mria CRM is designed to support the entire customer journey in one connected environment where all teams can collaborate without tool switching or fragmented data.
“At most companies, customer work is scattered across tools and teams,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO and Founder of Mria Labs. “One team closes the deal, another delivers the work, and a third handles customer issues, all in separate systems. We are changing that. Mria CRM is built to keep customer context, relationships, and progress in one place so that teams can work as one.”
The company’s approach is centered around aligning customer-facing teams across the full lifecycle, from first touch to successful delivery. Mria CRM is structured around four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. Additional capabilities are already in progress, including activities tracking, reporting, Jira issue integration, and advanced permission settings.
Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM follows Jira’s native logic and structure. There are no third-party syncs, external databases, or duplicate records. The result is a single system where users can manage sales, collaboration, and delivery without leaving Jira or losing visibility across functions.
By eliminating CRM silos and placing all relationship data inside Jira, Mria Labs is creating a new model for how teams operate around the customer. It is not just about managing leads or tracking deals. It is about aligning the teams that drive revenue, retention, and long-term success.
Mria CRM for Jira is expected to launch in Fall 2025.
To view the latest Mria CRM UI preview and subscribe for the Mria CRM launch announcement:
https://mriacrm.com/mria-crm-for-jira-releases-visual-preview-of-core-modules/
About Mria Labs
Mria Labs is an Atlassian Marketplace Partner founded by the team behind Alpha Serve, a company known for building data integration apps used by thousands of enterprise teams worldwide. With deep experience in the Atlassian ecosystem, Mria Labs is now focused on building Mria CRM, the first truly Jira-native customer relationship management solution designed to connect sales, product, and support teams in one system.
“At most companies, customer work is scattered across tools and teams,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO and Founder of Mria Labs. “One team closes the deal, another delivers the work, and a third handles customer issues, all in separate systems. We are changing that. Mria CRM is built to keep customer context, relationships, and progress in one place so that teams can work as one.”
The company’s approach is centered around aligning customer-facing teams across the full lifecycle, from first touch to successful delivery. Mria CRM is structured around four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. Additional capabilities are already in progress, including activities tracking, reporting, Jira issue integration, and advanced permission settings.
Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM follows Jira’s native logic and structure. There are no third-party syncs, external databases, or duplicate records. The result is a single system where users can manage sales, collaboration, and delivery without leaving Jira or losing visibility across functions.
By eliminating CRM silos and placing all relationship data inside Jira, Mria Labs is creating a new model for how teams operate around the customer. It is not just about managing leads or tracking deals. It is about aligning the teams that drive revenue, retention, and long-term success.
Mria CRM for Jira is expected to launch in Fall 2025.
To view the latest Mria CRM UI preview and subscribe for the Mria CRM launch announcement:
https://mriacrm.com/mria-crm-for-jira-releases-visual-preview-of-core-modules/
About Mria Labs
Mria Labs is an Atlassian Marketplace Partner founded by the team behind Alpha Serve, a company known for building data integration apps used by thousands of enterprise teams worldwide. With deep experience in the Atlassian ecosystem, Mria Labs is now focused on building Mria CRM, the first truly Jira-native customer relationship management solution designed to connect sales, product, and support teams in one system.
Contact
Mria Labs Inc.Contact
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Categories